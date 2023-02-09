Home » Investing Articles » How to earn passive income in 2023 with only £100 a month

How to earn passive income in 2023 with only £100 a month

Making passive income from stocks is an achievable goal. Our writer outlines his strategy of saving regularly and buying dividend shares.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income portfolio is a key objective for many investors. Whether it’s to help them retire early or just to make life more comfortable, who doesn’t want some extra pounds in their pocket?

Investing in dividend shares is a popular way to make this a reality. In fact, it’s my preferred approach. Using the power of compound returns, it’s possible to build a sizeable dividend portfolio by investing small amounts regularly.

Here’s how I’d target dividend income from the stock market with only £100 a month.

Saving regularly

First, I need to save some cash. Admittedly, times are tough as inflation remains stubbornly high. This puts pressure on all of our wallets.

However, a target of £100 per month equates to £3.29 a day. Whether that means sacrificing a daily coffee or cycling to work, I feel this is a manageable goal. After a year, this would produce £1,200 in total savings — that’s a decent sum to invest.

Investing in dividend stocks

Next, I’d look for high-quality dividend stocks. Admittedly, any company can cut or suspend its dividend for a variety of reasons. That’s why I carefully research shares before investing and diversify my positions across multiple companies and sectors. In doing so, I’m maximising my chances of securing reliable passive income streams.

The FTSE 100 index sports a 3.53% dividend yield. I’d try to beat this with some careful stock picks. Caution is required here, as big share price falls can push yields to unsustainably high levels. This is why I prefer to invest in firms with solid dividend track records spanning many years.

Examples of my existing holdings include cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco and pharmaceutical giant GSK. These companies yield 7.06% and 6% respectively. Their dividends aren’t guaranteed, but they’ve been reliable passive income generators historically.

Compound returns

Let’s imagine I secured a 6.5% annual yield on my portfolio. If I reinvested my dividends and continued to save and invest £100 per month, I could set a compounding snowball into motion.

To illustrate the point, here are the numbers based on those assumptions.

TimePortfolio value
1 year£1,242
5 years£7,072
10 years£16,763
20 years£48,230
30 years£107,299

By saving as little as £100 per month, I’d finish with a portfolio valued over £100k after 30 years. Importantly, these calculations assume no share price growth or losses, which would affect the final results.

Nonetheless, in this example my portfolio eventually produces a handy £6,974 in annual passive income at a 6.5% yield.

Risks and rewards

Investing in stocks carries risks. My shareholdings could underperform, which would delay my progress. Even worse, a major stock market crash could decimate my portfolio and my passive income streams might potentially dry up. If this happened, I’d try to embrace the volatility and hold — no matter how painful in the short term.

Taking a more optimistic view, there’s also the potential for significant rewards. For instance, my returns could be stronger than expected, boosted by share price appreciation.

In that scenario, the compounding effect is even more pronounced. I’d be on my way to building a passive income empire for the price of a coffee a day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 has outperformed all blue-chip indexes this century. Should I back it?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

2022 was officially a bear market for the FTSE 250, and the domestic outlook isn't great. Does the index still…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 stocks crash in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run investors may be wondering if FTSE 100 stocks are due a correction. It could happen, but…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I invest more of my cash in these dirt-cheap income stocks?

| Royston Wild

The UK stock market has surged in 2023. Yet there are plenty of great bargains still out there. Here are…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the hottest growth shares for the next decade. Here are three penny stocks I'm looking to add…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 climbing, I’d buy these shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Choosing which shares to buy when the FTSE 100 is rising can be harder than when we're in a slump.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At last, my Lloyds shares are up. But will it last?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have jumped by almost 40% from their October lows. But after such a strong surge in their price,…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

14 UK stocks JPMorgan is betting will crash and burn!

| Mark Tovey

Finance giant JPMorgan is betting against these 14 UK stocks. Am I considering buying any of these shorted companies for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I invest for retirement by buying FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

To invest for retirement, this writer buys shares in blue-chip UK firms. Here he explains a trio of reasons he…

Read more »