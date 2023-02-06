Home » Investing Articles » Have I just missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich from dividend stocks?

Have I just missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich from dividend stocks?

A host of FTSE 100 dividend stocks have rocketed in recent months. Luckily, there are still plenty of high-yielding bargains out there.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks listed on the FTSE 100 are a great way of building long-term wealth, but they’re not as cheap as they were.

The index of top UK shares has rocketed in value during the recovery of the last three months, making bargains a little harder to find. 

The FTSE 100 has been flying

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Next is up more than 40% in that time, while asset manager Abrdn and mining giant Rio Tinto have both climbed more than 30%. Barratt Developments, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Sainsbury’s are all up around 27%.

That’s impressive growth from blue-chips that don’t normally give investors such a sugar rush. As a result, some may fear they have missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fill their boots.

Since 12 October, the FTSE 100 index has jumped from 6,826 to over 7,900 on Friday. That’s a big increase. I love buying top dividend-paying shares when they’re cheap, so have I missed my moment?

The good thing about buying individual stocks rather than trusting to a FTSE 100 tracker is they all perform in different ways, at different times. While the index as a whole is more expensive than it was, that doesn’t apply to every stock.

It isn’t hard to find stocks that have missed the rally. Over the last three months, Unilever climbed just 2.67%. Other top dividend growth stocks have fallen, including Reckitt (2.09%), BP (2.98%), Diageo (1.35%), Shell (6.18%) and British American Tobacco (7%).

So for a contrarian bargain-seeker like me, there are still plenty of opportunities out there. Unilever looks cheap by its pricey standards, trading at 17.6 times earnings, while its yield is much higher than usual, at 4.24%.

There are still cheap stocks out there

Shell also looks cheap trading at 11.5 times earnings (despite this week’s “obscene” record $40bn profit) while British American tobacco trades at 9.4 times earnings. Even recent boomers like Rio Tinto and Barratt look dirt-cheap, according to their price/earnings ratios, which are 5.8% and 5.6% respectively.

Another advantage to buying individual stocks is that while the FTSE 100 average yield has dropped to 3.53%, much higher income streams can be found. Aviva climbed 7.82% in the last three months, but still yields 6.51%, while Abrdn yields 6.8%, and British American Tobacco pays income of 6.9%.

Some individual dividend stocks are yielding even more, notably Barratt (7.62%) Vodafone (8.45%), fund manager M&G (8.76%), and Rio Tinto (10.68%).

Naturally, dividends are never guaranteed, while a low P/E may look tempting but doesn’t make a stock good value on its own. There is also the danger of buying into a value trap, where the share price never recovers.

Despite the recent surge, the FTSE 100 is still crammed with bargain dividend shares. And I’m gearing up to buy some more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £250 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £34k second income

| Harshil Patel

Regularly investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA could be the route to a comfortable retirement. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap FTSE 100 shares today to try and become an ISA millionaire!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Stock market corrections and bear markets are the perfect time to load up on FTSE 100 shares at bargain prices…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

6% dividend yield! A UK share to buy in February and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm not concerned about the short-term economic outlook. I reckon this UK share could be a brilliant addition for my…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares for the lucrative green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two dividend shares he believes could outperform the market due to their positioning within renewables.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for massive passive income

| Paul Summers

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Our writer picks out two FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 reasons why Lloyds’ share price is so cheap!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 value shares to buy for my portfolio. Lloyds' share price is cheap but…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

My boring way to try and get rich from a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his idea for making his Stocks and Shares ISA pot grow over time by putting his money…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is at a record high. So will I keep buying?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 hit a record high on Friday, beating the previous peak of May 2018. The index looks cheap,…

Read more »