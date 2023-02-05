Home » Investing Articles » These stocks are valued at half the FTSE 100 index average!

These stocks are valued at half the FTSE 100 index average!

Dr James Fox explores several FTSE 100 stocks that trade at considerable discounts versus the index average, using the P/E metric.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The current average price-to-earnings (P/E) of the FTSE 100 is 13.88. The P/E is the ratio of a company’s share price to its earnings per share (EPS) and it’s calculated dividing the stock’s current price by its EPS.

A low P/E can suggest that a stock is undervalued or that it’s cheap for a reason. A high P/E suggests a company has high growth potential, or it could just be a bit expensive.

So, today I’m looking at FTSE 100 stocks trading at multiples below 7 — roughly half the average.

Banks

UK banks and other financial institutions are among the cheapest on the index using the P/E ratio. There are several reasons for this.

First, the economic forecast doesn’t look all that great right now. The IMF said this week that the UK would likely be the only G7 economy to contract in 2023. Recessions mean more bad debt for banks and higher impairment costs.

It’s also worth noting that UK banks haven’t been that popular with investors for some time. Maybe it was the financial crash all those years ago, but equally, Brexit is a factor as its becoming clear that Britain is economically worse off outside the EU.

So, that’s why we can see banks, especially the UK-focused ones, trading with lower P/Es. Lloyds trades with a P/E of seven, Barclays five.

I see both these stocks as good purchases and I believe that they’re undervalued rather than cheap for a good reason. Discounted cash flow calculations suggest they’re undervalued by around 60% (Lloyds) and 70% (Barclays).

In the near term, there’s also the matter of higher interest rates. These have provided banks with huge tailwinds in recent months. They even earn more from holdings with the Bank of England (BoE). In the case of Lloyds, analysts suggest it earns £200m in revenue from every 25 basis point hike.

I’m already well invested in both stocks, but I’m looking to buy more.

Housebuilders

I’ve been holding off purchasing housebuilding stocks for some time now. House prices are broadly stalling and potential buyers are deferring their purchases. Reasons include the end of the Help to Buy scheme, little sign that interest rates will fall before H2, and the cost-of-living crisis. 

Meanwhile, double-digit inflation is putting margins under increasing pressure. This stubborn inflation also means that interest rates will likely stay high, causing further demand-related challenges.

As a result, housebuilder shares have tanked over the past year. Persimmon, for example, is down 40% and it now trades with a P/E of just 5.7. Barratt Developments has a P/E of 5.5.

And right now, I think these stocks are cheap for a reason. There could be some more challenges in the coming months, before things improve. So, when it comes to housebuilders, I’m keeping my powder dry for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Barratt Developments Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How passive income could help me make a million from shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he's using a patient passive income strategy to try to build himself a seven-figure retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares I’d buy as the index hits record highs!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE index soared above 7,900 points for the first time on Friday. Here are two brilliant blue-chips I'm considering…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget crypto! I’d follow Warren Buffett and make money in my sleep

| Ben McPoland

Crypto doesn’t throw off any cash to build a passive income. So I'd rather follow Warren Buffett's lead and make…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these forgotten FTSE 100 stocks in February?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some FTSE 100 stocks that could well be overlooked by retail investors.…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Got £1,000 to invest during this stock market correction? I would buy FTSE 100 shares with this feature

| Gordon Best

FTSE 100 shares have been volatile in recent months, but companies that have flexibility with pricing might be positioned to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock that could become a ‘money fountain’

| Ben McPoland

Britain's master investor Jim Mellon thinks that global agriculture is going to be disrupted. This former penny stock is a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are still cheap despite the recent rally

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he think Rolls-Royce shares are still strong buys, despite them surging since their nadir in…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Want exposure to fast-growing India? Here’s what I’m doing for big returns

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details ways to gain exposure to one of the world's fastest growing economies as he searches for…

Read more »