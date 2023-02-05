Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are still cheap despite the recent rally

Rolls-Royce shares are still cheap despite the recent rally

Dr James Fox explains why he think Rolls-Royce shares are still strong buys, despite them surging since their nadir in early autumn.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have been among the strongest performers on the FTSE 100 in recent months. The stock is now up 33% over the last quarter, but is down 10% over 12 months. However, despite the recent rally, I still believe the engineering giant is undervalued. Let’s explore why.

Valuation

The shares were described as “woefully mispriced” by Morgan Stanley last summer. The bank said their earnings recovery was “much closer than the market has priced in, while earnings and cash flow are directly geared to the next leg of a global aviation recovery”.

Since then, the stock has gained around 15%, but evidence suggests it still has further to go.

To start, near-term metrics suggest the company is cheaper than its peers. 

Rolls-RoyceSector average
Price-to-sales0.771.39
EV-to-sales1.221.82
EV-to-EBITDA22.617.5
EV-to-EBITDA (forward)10.611.3
Price-to-cash flow8.8216.98

As we can see, according to several metrics, Rolls does look cheaper than its peers.

These findings are broadly corroborated by the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. A DCF model is based on the idea that a company’s value is determined by how well it can generate cash flows for its investors throughout the course of an investment.

A DCF calculation with an exit at 10 years suggests Rolls is undervalued by 27%. The analysis suggests a share price range of 88.8p to 238p, and a fair value of 136p.

Collectively, these valuation metrics suggest that Rolls remains undervalued at its current position. This forms the core part of my investment decision-making process.

Reasons for optimism

Rolls has faced some considerable challenges in recent years. Civil aviation, its bread and butter, accounts for more than 40% of its total revenue. After a period of pandemic-induced crisis, this segment is now growing again.

The firm manufactures aircraft engines, primarily for wide-body aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo. These aircraft tend to be used for long-haul flights, and this has been a slower area of the sector to recover. But 2023 looks different, especially with China reopening. Wide-body aircraft tend to be used on domestic flights in China.

Looking at defence, the company’s second-largest sector, analysts are broadly in agreement that the war in Ukraine will mean greater defence spending in the coming years. In 2021 it won a $2.8bn contract for B-52 bombers from the American government, and in 2022 it gained a deal worth as much as much as $6bn for next-generation rotary US rotary craft.

Analysts have also tipped the new UltraFan engine to be a game-changer for the firm. The 140-inch diameter power unit is capable of producing 64MW of power. It can also run on 100% Sustainable Aircraft Engine Fuel (SAF) from day one of service. SAF is considerably less polluting than regular fuel.

Risks

While I’m buying more Rolls shares, I’ve got to be aware of the risks. Debt is one of the challenges facing it. Rolls still has £4bn in debt obligations — all on fixed interest rate terms — maturing between 2024 and 2028. The fixed term rates are certainly positive for the firm, but the burden is likely to impact profitability moving forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How passive income could help me make a million from shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he's using a patient passive income strategy to try to build himself a seven-figure retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares I’d buy as the index hits record highs!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE index soared above 7,900 points for the first time on Friday. Here are two brilliant blue-chips I'm considering…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget crypto! I’d follow Warren Buffett and make money in my sleep

| Ben McPoland

Crypto doesn’t throw off any cash to build a passive income. So I'd rather follow Warren Buffett's lead and make…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these forgotten FTSE 100 stocks in February?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some FTSE 100 stocks that could well be overlooked by retail investors.…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Got £1,000 to invest during this stock market correction? I would buy FTSE 100 shares with this feature

| Gordon Best

FTSE 100 shares have been volatile in recent months, but companies that have flexibility with pricing might be positioned to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock that could become a ‘money fountain’

| Ben McPoland

Britain's master investor Jim Mellon thinks that global agriculture is going to be disrupted. This former penny stock is a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These stocks are valued at half the FTSE 100 index average!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores several FTSE 100 stocks that trade at considerable discounts versus the index average, using the P/E…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Want exposure to fast-growing India? Here’s what I’m doing for big returns

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details ways to gain exposure to one of the world's fastest growing economies as he searches for…

Read more »