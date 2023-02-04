Home » Investing Articles » My top UK stock for 2023 is already sprinting ahead!

My top UK stock for 2023 is already sprinting ahead!

Our writer’s chosen UK stock for 2023 has massively outperformed the index already. He thinks there could be even more gains ahead.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Selecting my top UK stock for this year back in December wasn’t easy with so many headwinds facing the economy.

Nevertheless, I’m very happy with how my pick has performed so far.

Too cheap

Looking across the market at the end of 2022, I felt that investors had been a bit too harsh on trainer and athleisure seller JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD).

At the time, the shares had dropped over 40% in value in 2022 as purse strings across the UK (and the world) were tightened due to rampant inflation and rising interest rates.

As always, the question I asked myself was how much of the bad news had already been priced in. My suspicion was a lot and then some. After all, JD has great links with the top sporting brands, a loyal following and better margins than sector peers.

The valuation looked too low as well. As battered as most retailers with a high street presence (justifiably) were, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 felt cheap.

So far, I’ve been on the money.

Index-beater

As I type, shares in the FTSE 100 member are up a little over 40% in 2023 so far. In other words, I’d now have around £1,400 from a £1,000 investment at the end of last year (excluding fees). That’s the sort of performance one might expect from junior mining or biotech stocks rather than a top-tier juggernaut.

It’s also far more than the index as a whole. Since the beginning of the year, the FTSE 100 has gained just under 4%.

This serves to remind me that going hunting for great stocks when other investors are thoroughly fed up can sometimes lead to solid outperformance.

Will JD Sports run out of puff?

Obviously, it goes without saying that these gains could be lost just as quickly as they’ve been made. This is likely to be the case if the cost-of-living crisis doesn’t ease as quickly as some analysts are now expecting. And one should never dismiss just how big the role of luck can be when investing.

Recent news of a cyber attack is just the sort of thing to hit confidence and push investors to take profits. However, I’m inclined to think there are more legs to this recovery. This is particularly after hearing CEO Régis Schultz’s plans for the Bury-based business.

Gearing up for growth

JD will now strive for double-digit growth in revenue and operating margins over the next five years as it looks to double its market share and become “the leading global sports-fashion powerhouse“. This will be achieved by spending £500m-£600m each year. A big chunk of this cash will be put towards expanding the store estate in “underpenetrated markets“, including North America and Europe.

Naturally, the market lapped up this bullish talk. And why not? Despite the gains made over recent weeks, this UK stock still trades on a P/E of only 14.

Still a buy

It’s still early days but so far, I’ve been heartened by JD’s share price rebound. In fact, I wouldn’t be averse to snapping up some stock now if I had the funds to do so. This is especially as annual profits for FY22 are expected to top £1bn.

Crisis? What crisis?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here's how I'd invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »