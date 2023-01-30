Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest £200 a month in Tesco shares to build £750 a year in passive income

I’d invest £200 a month in Tesco shares to build £750 a year in passive income

I’m looking to build a lifelong passive income from a spread of FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Should I add Tesco to my watchlist?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’d ideally like to end up with a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks to generate passive income of at least £7,500 a year in retirement.

Recently I have bought top dividend stocks Lloyds Banking Group, mining giant Rio Tinto and housebuilder Persimmon, but want a minimum of 10 stocks in total, and ideally more.

I’m buying top UK dividend stocks

I’m tempted by grocery giant Tesco (LSE: TSCO), which currently yields 4.41% a year. That’s comfortably above today’s FTSE 100 average yield of 3.41%, and management has a solid track record of increasing payouts over time.

So how much would I need to invest in Tesco to generate £750 a year in passive income, which is roughly one-tenth of my total target?

The Tesco share price is currently 247.5p. To hit my income target, I would need to buy 6,869 shares at a cost of £17,000.

I don’t have anywhere near that amount of cash today, so would have to spread out my stock purchases over time. If I invested £200 a month in Tesco shares, I would be there in just over seven years.

Investing for retirement is a long-term game, but as I’m still planning to work on for another 15 years, my Tesco share purchase plan is achievable. I could invest just £100 a month, and still be there before I stop working.

In practice, I would probably start generating my £750 a year passive income target faster than these sums suggest. That’s because most FTSE 100 companies look to increase their dividends over time. Also, I will reinvest all of mine to pick up more stock, boosting my dividend power.

Are Tesco shares a buy, though? The company’s share price has fallen 17.7% over the last year. However, longer-term investors will have fared better as it is up 18% measured over five years. 

Dividend growth is more impressive. In the 2018 tax year, Tesco paid total dividends of 3p per share. This increased to 5.77p in 2019, then to 9.15p for the financial years 2020 and 2021, before climbing to 10.9p in 2022. 

The dividend should grow over time

City analysts expect a small dip in the dividend this year, to 10.7p. This is disappointing but hardly surprising in tough times. For full-year 2024, analysts anticipate an increase to 11.2p per share. Today’s dividend is covered twice, so it’s hardly a stretch.

Management aims to pay out roughly 50% of its earnings to shareholders, and much depends on the company’s outlook. Tesco faces tough competition from budget chains Aldi and Lidl, and the cost of living crisis isn’t going away just yet. Yet it has hung on doggedly as far as its market share is concerned. This stands at 27.5%, a similar level to four years ago, according to Kantar.

Also, while many fear the threat from Amazon expanding in the UK grocery market, the retail behemoth no longer looks like the unstoppable force it was.

I don’t underestimate the challenge facing Tesco. It has repeatedly struggled to widen profit margins, which are forecast to fall from 4.2% today to 3.9%. Today’s low valuation of 11.9 times earnings partly reflects that. But when I have the cash, I will buy Tesco shares to help me towards my passive income target.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Lloyds Banking Group, Persimmon and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares the FTSE 100’s best long-term buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Diageo shares have been looking strong over the past couple of years, and the company has just upped its dividend…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

The Ilika share price has doubled this month! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Since the start of 2023, the Ilika share price has soared 145% in a matter of weeks. Christopher Ruane looks…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 90% in months, can the Aston Martin share price keep recovering?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has nearly doubled in under three months. But our writer continues to see big risks…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

888 Holdings shares crash 25% on legal probe

| Cliff D'Arcy

888 Holdings shares crashed by a quarter on Monday morning, following two shock announcements. After falling 70% in a year,…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? I’d buy these dividend shares for solid returns!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of the dividend shares he'd invest in with £500 to spare. So, where is he…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

The BT share price is up, but there’s still a 6% dividend yield

| Alan Oscroft

BT's share price has gained 14% so far in 2023, after a dismal 2022. Is this a great time to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top shares to buy as countries around the world, and their citizens, look…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Dividends tipped to fall in 2023! A UK income stock I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

Dividends from British shares are expected to fall as the economy struggles. But many UK stocks are still expected to…

Read more »