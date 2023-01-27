Home » Investing Articles » London Stock Exchange shares may be one of my next ISA investments

London Stock Exchange shares may be one of my next ISA investments

With cash to invest, Edward Sheldon is thinking about his next ISA investment. And London Stock Exchange shares are on his shortlist.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, I have cash to invest within my Stocks and Shares ISA. And one investment I’m considering is London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSEG) shares. Here’s why the FTSE 100 stock is on my radar.

Multiple competitive advantages

London Stock Exchange Group is a leading financial markets infrastructure and data business. And what strikes me about the company is that it has multiple competitive advantages.

One is its monopolistic position in terms of the operational side of the UK’s financial markets. Here, it facilitates equity, debt, and exchange-traded product (ETP) trading.

Another is its ownership of FTSE Russell. FTSE and Russell are some of the most well-known financial market indices in the world, and they’re unlikely to stop being used by investors anytime soon.

The company’s recent acquisition of Refinitiv also provides a competitive advantage, to my mind. Refinitiv data is used by financial institutions across the world. And their use of it is pretty ‘sticky’. In other words, once they’ve signed up for it, they’re unlikely to switch to another data provider.

Given these competitive advantages, I reckon London Stock Exchange is well-placed to grow its revenues and profits in the years ahead.

Microsoft partnership

A recently-announced partnership with tech giant Microsoft has also piqued my interest. As part of the deal – which will see the two companies work together to develop next-generation AI and cloud-based data and analytics services – Microsoft will acquire a 4% stake in LSEG.

In a statement, London Stock Exchange said that the deal is expected to increase its revenue growth “meaningfully” over time as new products come on stream.

This strategic partnership is a significant milestone on LSEG’s journey towards becoming the leading global financial markets infrastructure and data business, and will transform the experience for our customers.

London Stock Exchange Group CEO David Schwimmer

It’s worth noting that top portfolio manager Nick Train, who owns the stock in his UK equity portfolio, has described this development as “massive”.

Undemanding valuation

Finally, the company’s valuation looks quite attractive, to my mind.

Currently, analysts expect LSEG to generate earnings per share of 20.9p for 2023. That puts the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 21 right now.

I think that’s quite reasonable, given the company’s competitive advantages and growth prospects.

LSEG is on my investment shortlist

Of course, there are risks to consider here. Right now, technology stocks are a little out of favour. If sentiment towards this area of the market remains weak, London Stock Exchange shares may underperform.

Debt is another issue to consider. At 30 June, net debt stood at £7.2bn. I’d like to see the company pay this down.

Overall, however, I think the stock has an attractive risk/reward skew at present. So I’ve put it on my ISA investment shortlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in easyJet shares 3 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares have soared recently. If our writer had bought £10k worth of stock three months ago, he'd now be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares for the big dividend?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva shares look set to pay out some big dividends to investors in the near term. Should Edward Sheldon buy…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 100 stock?

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best looks at a FTSE 100 stock that could outperform this year, even though most people haven’t heard of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Small-Cap Shares

1 penny stock under 29p that I’d snap up right now

| John Fieldsend

Penny stocks potentially offer some of the best returns of all equities. This sub-29p stock in a key sector has…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I pick shares for passive income in retirement

| Alan Oscroft

We all have our individual strategies for building a portfolio of passive income shares. I think the successful ones share…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 dividend shares could provide a terrific second income. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

3 top tax and investing tips for UK share investors!

| Royston Wild

The cost-of-living crisis means most of us need to be extra careful with our money. Here are some important investing…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 342 shares of this stock, for £70 in monthly passive income

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I'd target defensive businesses like this to generate reliable monthly passive income from dividends over the long term.

Read more »