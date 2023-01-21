Home » Investing Articles » Can investors afford to miss this future FTSE 100 5% yielder?

Can investors afford to miss this future FTSE 100 5% yielder?

This boring FTSE 100 business is delivering double-digit dividend growth. And it seems investors haven’t taken notice.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With panicking investors sending stocks firmly in the wrong direction, plenty of FTSE 100 firms are offering lucrative dividend yields. While the index as a whole seems to have recovered from last year’s volatility, not every constituent has been so lucky. And one company in that group that’s particularly caught my attention is DS Smith (LSE:SMDS).

Shares are still down by over 20% since their last high in September 2021. And yet, looking at the latest results, the business seems to be firing on all cylinders. So much so that if analyst forecasts are accurate, a 5% dividend yield could be just around the corner.

Turning cardboard into income

As a quick reminder, DS Smith is one of the largest manufacturers of corrugated cardboard in Europe. While its product is hardly the most exciting in the world, demand has skyrocketed over the last decade. Why? Because e-commerce adoption has been accelerating.

Shipping products purchased online requires appropriate packaging solutions. And with this FTSE 100 company using sustainable raw materials with the capacity to fulfil rising demand, it’s become the go-to supplier for many leading retailers.

Looking at the latest interim results, the firm’s performance was pretty spectacular, even with the recent slowdown in online spending. The boring cardboard company delivered 28% revenue growth, with pre-tax profits up by 80%! Core operating margins jumped from 8.2% to 9.7%, steadily trending back to pre-pandemic levels of 11%. And with free cash flow bolstered, shareholder dividends enjoyed a 25% boost.

As such, analyst forecasts indicate the dividend per share for 2023 will reach 17.64p. Based on today’s share price, that’s a forward yield of 5%. Compared to the FTSE 100’s current average yield of 3.5%, that sounds like a bargain opportunity for income investors.

Even FTSE 100 stocks have risks

As promising as this potential income seems, there are a few risk factors to consider. Upon closer inspection of DS Smith’s recent performance, a potentially troublesome issue emerges. Despite delivering double-digit growth, none of this came from increased demand. In fact, the volume of cardboard sold actually dropped by 3%.

Management successfully offset this decline along with the rise of input costs through product price hikes. However, customers will only pay so much before finding cheaper alternatives. And suppose the economic conditions continue to worsen in the UK and Europe? In that case, demand could fall significantly more than just 3% in the future. In this scenario, its revenue, earnings, and shareholder dividends could come under pressure.

The bottom line

DS Smith has shown remarkable resilience in an uncertain operating environment. And it’s even using its new-found cash flow to finance internal investments to pursue long-term future growth. In my experience, seeing a business continue to invest when most companies are cutting back is an excellent sign of strength.

So while the 5% dividend yield from this FTSE 100 stock isn’t guaranteed, it doesn’t seem too ambitious either.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Apple shares 2 years ago, here’s how much money I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Apples shares are one of Warren Buffett's favourite investments. But how much money would I have now if I'd invested…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares could be rewarding. How’s the risk?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks buying Scottish Mortgage shares for his portfolio might turn out to be rewarding. But he also sees…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in UK shares to make a £20,570 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a small amount of money each month can lead to a surprisingly large stream of passive income in the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Why I’d ditch buy-to-let and follow Warren Buffett’s investment tips instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following the recent tax changes, adopting Warren Buffett's investing strategy in 2023 could generate better returns than buy-to-let.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

A surging ex-penny stock I’d buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This under-the-radar business is quietly surging on the back of the booming EV market. So much so, it's no longer…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Target a million by investing £165 a week in cheap UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in cheap UK shares regularly can significantly boost a retirement fund. It could even build a million pound…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is climbing! Could I double my money?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has had a cracking few months. Is it the start of a sustainable bull run, or…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Top Stocks

9 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »