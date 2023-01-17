Home » Investing Articles » Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

Jon Smith runs through a FTSE 250 stock that doesn’t get as much limelight as some other peers, but could outperform this year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some stocks remain in the limelight for year after year. Two good examples are Lloyds Banking Group and Rolls-Royce. These are investor favourites, particularly in the retail space. Other shares, such as those outside of the FTSE 100, get less attention. There’s one FTSE 250 stock that has caught my eye recently, although it seems that few others have noticed it.

Spilling the beans

The company I’m referring to is PZ Cussons (LSE: PZC). The business owns and operates several brands in the beauty, hygiene and baby space. Some of the names include Carex, St. Tropez and Zip.

Even though most of us know certain brands, the parent company sometimes doesn’t get the same kind of media coverage. I think this is true with PZ Cussons over the past few years.

The share price hasn’t been a top performer when I put it against the entire FTSE 250. Yet is has gained 10% over the past year. When I compare it to the consumer staples sector, this is actually a very strong performance.

Within the same space there are global competitors like Procter & Gamble (-4%) and Johnson & Johnson (+4%). The respective share price performances over the past year are in brackets. From this I can see that PZ Cussons has actually done very well.

However, the fact that I appreciate this now when looking backwards won’t make me a penny of profit! What counts is if there’s still an opportunity going forward.

The outlook for 2023

In October, the full-year 2022 results were released. Revenue was broadly flat, but pre-tax profit dropped by 8.7% versus the previous year.

A big factor in this was the higher cost of goods sold. The impact of inflation and logistic costs hampered PZ Cussons here. However, the business is looking to phase in some of the cost inflation, along with adding some forward purchasing cover.

Given that most of the goods sold are consumer staples, I think the business can pass on most of the higher costs this year to consumers. The products are generally low-priced items, with modest price increases not likely to drive consumers elsewhere.

It’s clear from the revenue figure that demand is there. Even over the past three years, revenue has only fluctuated from £587m to £603m, despite a global pandemic! Therefore, I think this coming year will see robust demand and higher profitability due to lower costs.

A FTSE 250 outperformer

Last year, PZ Cussons outperformed the sector. This year, I think it could outperform the FTSE 250 average. One point I must flag up is the price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. Although this isn’t very high, it certainly doesn’t rank as an undervalued stock. This could mean that it’s unlikely to jump significantly in coming months as it’s already fairly priced.

Ultimately, this doesn’t mean that I can’t make money from this stock in the long term. On that basis, I’m considering adding the share to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended PZ Cussons and Lloyds Banking Group plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

As the Lloyds share price flirts with 50p, do I buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price is close to 50p, but it hit a high of 56p a year ago. With it…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Dividend Shares

FTSE 100: buy high and sell higher

| John Choong

As the FTSE 100 paces itself to hit an all-time high, here's why I'll be buying more of its top…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 50%: is it time to buy Ocado shares?

| Roland Head

The Ocado share price has collapsed over the last year. Roland Head asks if it's time to take a fresh…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks I’d like to buy right now

| Ben McPoland

These two firms are on my 'stocks to buy' list for when I have more cash to invest. Both seem…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

6.9% dividend yield! I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2023

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock has hiked or maintained its dividends for over 25 years, making it a 'no-brainer' buy for…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears record highs, can I profit?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why the FTSE 100 approaching a record high isn't enough on its own to make him rotate…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA starting with just £150

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how it's possible for him to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire from regular weekly investing…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in renewable energy stock ITM Power a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the performance of ITM Power shares over the last year. Returns from the renewable energy stock…

Read more »