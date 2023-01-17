Home » Investing Articles » My £3.50 a day extra income strategy for 2023

My £3.50 a day extra income strategy for 2023

Christopher Ruane reckons he could generate some extra income by investing a few pounds each day in shares. Here’s how he’d go about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the strategies I am using this year to generate extra income is putting money into dividend shares. I like that approach for a few different reasons. It does not involve working.

It potentially lets me benefit from the success of proven companies. I can also tailor it to the amount of spare money I have. That varies, but here is an example of how I could use this approach by setting aside £3.50 each day to buy income-generating shares.

Saving money to invest

This plan does not require money upfront. But it will take cash to buy shares. So I put aside money on a regular basis. Putting aside £3.50 each day seems like an achievable target. While it may sound like a small amount, over the course of a year that would add up to over £1,200.

I would put the money into a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA, so it was ready to invest as soon as I wanted.

Shares and dividend generation

In my approach, I would hope to earn money from companies in the form of dividends. Not all firms pay those however.

So I would focus my search on companies that have a consistently profitable business model I expect to endure in coming years. For example, I think demand for consumer goods will remain high. Within that field, companies including A G Barr, Britvic, Diageo, Imperial Brands, Reckitt and Unilever own unique brands that can help them charge a premium price for their products.

Those companies all pay dividends at the moment, making them a possible source of extra income for me. But will that continue in future? Each faces risks, from changing consumer tastes to cost inflation. So I would weigh the risks of each and the potential rewards, relative to the share price. That can help me choose which ones, if any, are suitable for my portfolio.

Holding more than one consumer goods company in my portfolio would help me diversify, but I would also make sure I bought shares in different business sectors. That would help reduce my risk if one of them performed worse than I expected.

Extra income for 2023 – and beyond

If I started buying shares now, I would hopefully begin to earn dividends in coming months.

At first, those may be modest. For example, saving £3.50 a day for one year then investing it in shares with an average dividend yield of 5% should earn me around £64 in annual dividends. But if I kept saving and buying more shares, hopefully my extra income streams would grow as my portfolio got larger.

If a share pays dividends, I will receive them for as long as I own that share. So an investment I make today could still be generating money for me five, 10, or even 25 years from now.

£3.50 may not sound like much. But if I use that money smartly each day, I think it could help me improve my long-term financial position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.g. Barr P.l.c., Britvic Plc, Diageo Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

As the Lloyds share price flirts with 50p, do I buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price is close to 50p, but it hit a high of 56p a year ago. With it…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Dividend Shares

FTSE 100: buy high and sell higher

| John Choong

As the FTSE 100 paces itself to hit an all-time high, here's why I'll be buying more of its top…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 50%: is it time to buy Ocado shares?

| Roland Head

The Ocado share price has collapsed over the last year. Roland Head asks if it's time to take a fresh…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a FTSE 250 stock that doesn't get as much limelight as some other peers, but could…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks I’d like to buy right now

| Ben McPoland

These two firms are on my 'stocks to buy' list for when I have more cash to invest. Both seem…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

6.9% dividend yield! I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2023

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock has hiked or maintained its dividends for over 25 years, making it a 'no-brainer' buy for…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears record highs, can I profit?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why the FTSE 100 approaching a record high isn't enough on its own to make him rotate…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA starting with just £150

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how it's possible for him to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire from regular weekly investing…

Read more »