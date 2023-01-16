Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how putting £3k into FTSE 100 shares could earn me £15+ in monthly passive income

Here’s how putting £3k into FTSE 100 shares could earn me £15+ in monthly passive income

Christopher Ruane outlines how he could invest a few thousand pounds to benefit from the profits made by blue-chip FTSE 100 companies.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I wanted to boost my passive income streams, one way is to invest in shares that pay me dividends. Over time, hopefully those payments would build into a growing income stream. If I had a spare £3,000 to invest right now, here is how I could put it into a handful of FTSE 100 shares to target over £15 of passive income per month, on average.

Going for quality

There is a wide universe of shares I could buy, so why focus on the FTSE 100?

The index features a group of 100 of the largest companies listed on the London stock market. While size alone is not an indicator of quality, in broad terms, I think a business that is able to survive for decades and achieve a large market capitalisation often has demonstrated commercial strength.

No matter how good a business might be though, it can always run into unforeseen difficulties. That is why I would diversify my investment, by putting £600 into each of five FTSE 100 shares.

Choosing the shares

I would focus on buying shares in firms I expect could do well in coming years, thanks to strong customer demand and a competitive advantage. So what five companies would I buy into under this plan?

First is Vodafone. I recently invested in the telecoms giant, which currently offers an 8.4% dividend yield. I think its large installed base is a key asset, though a chunky debt pile puts future dividends at risk.

Next would be another of my current holdings, British American Tobacco. It has built a successful global business around brands including Lucky Strike. But declining cigarette sales could hurt revenues and profits, though the firm is growing its non-cigarette income streams aggressively. The shares yield 7%.

I would also buy into retailer Tesco, with its 4.7% yield. I see the supermarket giant as a fairly unexciting but, hopefully, solid choice. I think its large store network and economies of scale could help it benefit from resilient demand in the grocery market. Pricing competition could eat into profits though.

I would invest in insurer Legal & General. A harsh winter could push up claims settlement costs, hurting profits. But the company has long experience in a market with strong demand, in which its well-known brand helps it attract clients. The shares yield 7.1%.

The fifth and final choice for my portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend payers would be packaging company D S Smith. I expect continued strong demand for packaging due to buoyant digital commerce. This can help the company keep doing well, though higher pulp costs pose a risk to profits. The D S Smith dividend yield is 4.7%.

Buying my FTSE 100 portfolio

This is an illustration of how I could put £3,000 into well-known shares today. The average dividend yield would be 6.4%, which should give me a dividend income equivalent to just under £16 a month.

For now, without spare cash available to use on this plan, it will remain on the drawing board. But I am attracted to the idea of buying blue-chip FTSE 100 shares to help boost my passive income streams.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., DS Smith, Tesco Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 high-yield bargains I own — and would snap up more of while they’re cheap

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns this trio of high-yield shares already. Here's why he'd happily put more of his money into each…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should investors buy Unilever shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Unilever shares have delivered attractive returns over the long run. Are they still worth buying today? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Collective

FTSE stocks: the big risers and fallers of 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 kept its head above water in 2022, but the medium- and small-cap indexes struggled. Here are the…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

This popular UK stock is up 31% in a month! Should I join the party?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a well-known UK stock has been outperforming recently, along with his outlook for 2023.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d line up a £200 weekly second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he could take if he wanted to earn a second income of several hundred pounds…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares had a dreadful year in 2022, dropping 46%. Can the FTSE 100 trust make a comeback with…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Property shares like REITs can be great ways to make a second income. Here's a cluster I think investors should…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this my once-in-a-lifetime chance for mega returns?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes the current state of the market provides him with a unique opportunity to…

Read more »