Home » Investing Articles » 3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

Property shares like REITs can be great ways to make a second income. Here’s a cluster I think investors should take a close look at this year.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think real estate investment trusts (REITs) are great stocks to buy for passive income. It’s why I already own Target Healthcare and Primary Health Properties in my portfolio. Such businesses are required to pay out at least 90% of annual profits in the form of dividends.

I don’t have bottomless reserves of cash. But here are three more of these property stocks I’m looking to buy if I have spare money to invest.

Residential Secure Income

I think Residential Secure Income (LSE: RESI) could be a perfect pick for these uncertain times. As the name suggests, this REIT specialises in renting out residential accommodation. Having a roof over our heads is one of life’s necessities and so income here remains stable at all points of the economic cycle.

I’d also buy the UK share because private rents in the UK are booming. Estate agent Hamptons says that tenants in England and Wales spent a record £71.5bn on rent in 2022, driven in part by rising rental costs. I expect this trend to continue too as Britain’s property shortage drags on.

Today, Residential Secure Income carries a healthy 5.6% dividend yield. I’d buy it even though high construction costs may remain a big problem in 2023.

Empiric Student Property

Student accommodation provider Empiric Student Property (LSE: ESP) offers excellent all-round value right now. It carries a 4% dividend yield for 2023 and trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.6. Any reading below 1 shows that a stock is undervalued.

The UK is also suffering from a shortage of quality student rental property. A weak development pipeline — allied with predictions of growing student numbers — suggests the problem will get worse in the years ahead too. So rents at Empiric should keep growing strongly.

Changes to immigration policy affecting foreign students could dent the firm’s future earnings. But right now, the business looks set for strong long-term profits growth.

Big Yellow Group

Self-storage specialists like Big Yellow Group (LSE: BYG) aren’t immune to tough economic conditions. Earnings could suffer if consumers scale back spending on extra space. Demand from small online retailers for stock storage might also dip if shoppers tighten their belts.

But as a long-term investor, I’m still tempted to buy this REIT. This is because Britain’s self-storage market has plenty of room for growth over the next decade, at least. Population growth, smaller living spaces, and the rise of e-commerce will all drive need for additional storage space.

Big Yellow is rapidly expanding to make the most of this opportunity too. It added an extra 191,000 sq ft of space to its portfolio between April and September. It also has 11 sites in development with a total capacity of around 900,000 sq ft.

Today, the FTSE 250 firm sports a 3.8% dividend yield, well above the 3% index average. I expect it to deliver market-beating dividends long into the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc and Target Healthcare REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Collective

FTSE stocks: the big risers and fallers of 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 kept its head above water in 2022, but the medium- and small-cap indexes struggled. Here are the…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

This popular UK stock is up 31% in a month! Should I join the party?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a well-known UK stock has been outperforming recently, along with his outlook for 2023.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d line up a £200 weekly second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he could take if he wanted to earn a second income of several hundred pounds…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares had a dreadful year in 2022, dropping 46%. Can the FTSE 100 trust make a comeback with…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this my once-in-a-lifetime chance for mega returns?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes the current state of the market provides him with a unique opportunity to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to generate a passive income for life with just £25 a week

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market turns bullish again, Kevin Godbold discusses a plan to grow passive income for life from dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks: why I invested in Greencoat UK Wind and its 5% yield!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in Greencoat UK Wind as he increases his exposure to dividend stocks and…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is still full of cheap shares despite this year’s surge and I’m ready to buy more

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 share values have rocketed by £100bn so far this year in a blistering start to 2023. Yet I…

Read more »