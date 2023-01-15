Home » Investing Articles » 5 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought before the market recovers!

5 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought before the market recovers!

Dr James Fox is always on the lookout for cheap shares to add to his portfolio. Here, he highlights five recent purchases.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m delighted that there are plenty of cheap shares to pick from following the 2022 correction. In some respects, this could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy stocks at substantial discounts.

But what are cheap shares? It’s not just stocks that are trading with lower share prices than a year ago. It’s about looking at fundamentals, metrics and models, and comparing stocks against their peers.

So here are five cheap stocks I’ve recently bought.

Blue-chip stocks

Buying top-quality stocks at knockdown prices is like hitting the jackpot. And with the market pushing downwards over the past year, there’s a host of quality companies trading at discounts.

I’ve made several investments into banks and other financial institutions in recent weeks. And Lloyds is perhaps my top choice.

Interest rate sensitivity is providing Lloyds with a huge tailwind. The bank’s net interest margin was forecast to reach 2.9% by the end of 2022, and it could grow further in 2023.

Lloyds also earns more from cash deposits left with the Bank of England (BoE). For every 25 point basis hike, Lloyds will earn around £200m in income from reserves held with the BoE.

I’ve also been buying more Barclays stock. The bank is perhaps the most unloved UK financial institution. But that has contributed to its discounted position versus its peers. The stock trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 4.6, considerably below its peers — HSBC trades with a P/E of 11.

There are some near-term challenges for UK-focused banks like Barclays and Lloyds in the shape of a recession. But I’m buying for the long run. Discounted cash flow models infer that they’re undervalued by 60% and 45% respectively.

Renewables into dividends

I’ve recently bought shares in Greencoat UK Wind. This is a trust that invests in onshore and offshore wind farms in the British isles. The stock trades at a 3% discount versus its net asset value after a recent dip in the share price.

Greencoat aims to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with retail price index inflation. The current yield is an attractive 4.8% and it trades with a P/E of seven.

I saw the recent downturn as an opportunity to invest in a highly promising part of the market. Energy prices are rising, and this has propelled the firm forward over the past year. Wind can be temperamental, but not in recent weeks.

China reopening

For me, some of the most promising electric vehicle firms are from China. But over the past year, their development has been hindered by Covid measures that saw factories shut and restrictions that caused supply chain bottlenecks.

Two stocks I’ve recently invested in are NIO and Li Auto. Both stocks trade at discounts versus their American peers. For example, NIO trades with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3.8, while Lucid trades with a P/S ratio of 38.

These Chinese firms are also producing highly competitive vehicles that, in many respects, appear superior to what is already on the market. I bought in the dip and hope to the see firms get back on track in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Li Auto, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nio and Greencoat UK Wind. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

New to investing? I use the Warren Buffett method as I try to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions following these investment principles. Christopher Ruane has more modest aims but is following a similar…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Stop saving & start investing! How to build a £1m ISA with FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction may have created a breath-taking buying opportunity for dividend stocks in the UK's flagship index.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: I’m hunting for fallen shares to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's searching for shares trading at a discount in this year following the stock market…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

No savings in 2023? Here’s how I’d start building passive income

| Roland Head

Where should investors look for a reliable passive income in 2023? Roland Head explains how he'd get started and highlights…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Collective

Take a walk down Quality Street in 2023

| Owain Bennallack

The de-rating of quality stocks has been painful for investors. But it’s in the past.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to double my money?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he could double his money with Rolls-Royce shares, even after their recent rally saw the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How I’d try to create £105,000 in passive income by investing just £400 a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use a compound returns strategy to build wealth over 35 years and generate passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,000 Lloyds shares for £1,250 in passive income over 5 years!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd buy more Lloyds shares as he looks to propel his portfolio's passive income-generating capacity…

Read more »