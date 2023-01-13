Home » Investing Articles » 7 cheap shares that can help me easily build a second income

7 cheap shares that can help me easily build a second income

Jon Smith runs over several cheap shares that he likes in order to position himself for a future income stream from share price gains.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some focus has shifted recently from generating a passive income to making a second income. Although they are very similar, making a second income can require active management. One of the best ways I can find to make an alternative stream of money is from buying cheap shares in the stock market. Over time, trimming profits from this portfolio can enable me to enjoy the proceeds.

Flying high

One area where I feel there are value buys at the moment is within the aviation space. Stocks like Wizz Air, easyJet, IAG, and others have been unloved ever since the pandemic hit in 2020. Even in the past year as we’ve had restrictions lifted, the stocks haven’t materially moved higher. For example, the Wizz Air share price is down 40% over the past year.

However, things have started to change in the past few months. I recently covered TUI, which noted in a recent update that “Q4 customer numbers were at 93% of the full-year 2019 levels”. Even though TUI operates a full holiday business rather than just the flights, it shows to me that travel operators and airlines should get back to 100% levels in 2023.

On that basis, I think the tide of positive sentiment could change very quickly. In fact, I think we are starting to see it taking shape. Wizz Air shares are up 102% in the past three months, with easyJet stock up 43% as well. Even with these moves, when I look back at 2019 prices, I still feel these stocks are cheap and I’m considering buying now.

More cheap shares I’d consider

Another space where I think there are good options is within finance. Several large banks and institutions have a low price-to-earnings ratio. This essentially means that the current share price is lower than where I’d expect it to be based on the latest earnings per share figure. I use a benchmark that if the ratio is below 10, it’s good value.

With the current P/E ratios in brackets, I’ve noted down Lloyds Banking Group (6.40), abrdn (5.05) and Barclays (4.59). These are all ideas I’d think about buying with free cash.

There’s some lag between rising interest rates and major banks benefiting from higher net interest income. This gives me a positive outlook for the sector for 2023. I expect rates to peak in late spring/early summer at 4% (currently at 3.50%). So the banks should be able to continue to boost revenue for most of this year.

As for investment managers like abrdn, I expect this year to see inflows from clients as more appreciate that there are some bargains to be had in financial markets.

Building an income

In years to come, my aim is to sell some of my holdings to generate cash. For example, let’s say I put £1,000 in stock X. If the value jumps to £1,200, I’ll sell £200 worth and leave the rest in the company. A risk is that my picks are poor and never gain in value.

When I do this over an entire portfolio, I believe I can generate a good amount of cash in the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How I’m looking to build passive income in 2023 with dividends

| Gordon Best

In this article, I outline how I'm going to use certain stocks paying regular dividends to provide me with passive…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Tesla stock is up 14% in 2023! Is this an opportunity or a trap?

| Harvey Jones

Tesla stock has endured a rough ride over the last year or so, but has picked up in recent days.…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy as the index nears a record high

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 shares are soaring today as UK GDP numbers beat expectations. With the index close to an all-time high,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to scoop up cheap UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is using some classic elements of value investing to build his portfolio of UK shares. Here's the approach…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Can Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust make the biggest comeback of 2023?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The tech bubble burst for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in 2022. Here's why I believe a bull-run in its shares…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I identified this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Constantly on the look-out for a bargain, our writer explains how he went about identifying the cheapest stock in the…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Centrica dividend could soon soar. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks a big cash pile could end up funding a bumper Centrica dividend. But that isn't enough for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Jet2 shares right now?

| Roland Head

The Jet2 share price has a track record of beating the market. Roland Head explains why he thinks this holiday…

Read more »