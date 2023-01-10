Home » Investing Articles » I think this forgotten growth stock could double my money this year

I think this forgotten growth stock could double my money this year

Jon Smith reviews a growth stock from the travel sector that he feels could jump back to 2019 prices based on recent finances.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the long term, the average annual growth rate for stocks is around 8%. Naturally, growth stocks help to pull this average higher. Usually such companies are rapidly increasing revenue, with the share price rallying hard to keep up with the improving outlook. In some cases, I can achieve high returns (even doubling my money) in a year or so. Here’s one stock that I think fits this bill right now.

A good idea

The company is TUI AG (LSE:TUI). The package holiday operator struggled during the pandemic, understandably more than most. The problem here was that it caters for everything from the flights to the hotels. So even though specific airline operators struggled, or hotel brands had a bad time, TUI was hit on all fronts.

In the 2020 and 2021 financial years, the business lost over €5.5bn. The share price naturally fell and is down 70% over three years and 42% over the past year. It currently trades at 146p.

Yet I think this has the potential to double my money. It has already risen by 31% in just the past three months. In the December Q4 update, it announced that “all segments [are] reporting a positive underlying EBIT for the first time post-pandemic.”

This is huge news, and really shows that the company has finally turned a corner from the pandemic. Q4 customer numbers were at 93% of the full-year 2019 levels. I’d expect this to be above 100% as we go into the summer.

Potential to reach 2019 levels

My thinking around the share price being able to double comes from the assumption that it can reach or exceed the 2019 performance.

In 2019, the business made an operating profit of €445m. In 2022, it made €326m. If this can climb in 2023 to €450m-€500m, I’d expect the share price to reach similar levels to where it traded in 2019 (400p-500p). From the current price, doubling would only take it to around 300p. So my estimate here is actually being conservative in nature.

The main risk to my view would come from the high debt load and the cost of servicing this debt. The net interest charge in 2022 was €474m, up from €52m in 2019. It’s a sizeable shift, and although the business is taking steps to reduce the burden, is still a negative drag on net profit.

A growth stock worth remembering

I call TUI a ‘forgotten’ growth stock because I feel many ignore it as it doesn’t quite fit what they’re seeking. For those wanting exposure to an airline, there are specific stocks for that. It’s the same for cruises, hotels and other offerings that TUI has. I don’t think many look to TUI specifically.

I’m seriously considering adding the share to my portfolio this month, as I feel the company is really starting to make progress. The financial results should support this in Q1 and beyond, at which point I think the share price could take off.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Rolls-Royce shares over the past five years and asks whether now is the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Should I buy ASOS shares in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

ASOS shares finished bottom of the FTSE 350 leaderboard in 2022. Will 2023 turn out any better for the out-of-fashion…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,000 M&G shares to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| James Beard

In these difficult times, the idea of earning more passive income appeals to me. Here's what I'd buy to try…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he can aim for a million by learning from two very different mentors: Sir Donald Bradman and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Alphabet shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to outdo Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that he regrets not buying Google shares. Stephen Wright thinks that there’s an opportunity right now to…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

3 British shares I’ve bought to hold for years

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this trio of income-producing British shares in his portfolio. Here, he explains why he expects to hold…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

What’s going on with Tesla stock?

| Tom Hennessy

Here's why I believe Tesla stock turmoil isn’t just co-founder Elon Musk’s fault, and why it isn’t as dire as…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

30 million reasons to buy National Grid shares now!

| James Beard

With the UK economy likely to be in recession soon, our writer considers whether he should be buying National Grid…

Read more »