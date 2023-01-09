Home » Investing Articles » I’d drip feed £100 a week into FTSE shares to try and retire early

I’d drip feed £100 a week into FTSE shares to try and retire early

By regularly putting money into blue-chip shares chosen from the FTSE indices, our writer thinks he might be able to retire early. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people like the idea of ending their working lives while they are still young enough to fully enjoy their retirement. But to retire early takes planning. Living without working does not pay for itself, after all.

One approach I could take to try funding an early retirement is regularly drip-feed a consistent amount of money into FTSE shares. Here is how I would do that, using £100 a week.

Drip, drip, drip

Having a lump sum to invest can be a lucrative source of future income. But for many people who are busy juggling careers and the expense of daily life, there simply is not a big bag of spare cash lying under the bed.

That is where the principle of doing a little, often can come in handy. By putting money aside on a regular basis I would hope to get into a steady saving habit. Hopefully I would feel the impact of the money leaving my account less once I got used to it while, over time, the regular contributions could start to add up to a substantial sum.

While £100 a week is not a small amount, I think it could be manageable based on my own financial circumstances. I would drip-feed it into a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Creating a portfolio of FTSE shares

Saving money on its own could help me prepare for retirement. But to retire early, I would put that money to work in the stock market. If I am fortunate, the shares I buy may grow in value, pay me dividends – or both.

Some shares do well but others can perform poorly. So I would invest my funds in a diversified stock portfolio rather than letting one or two particular shares dominate my retirement planning.

With an eye on the long term, I would try to invest in proven, successful companies that have already demonstrated their ability to turn a profit. I would therefore focus on shares in a FTSE index like the FTSE 100. While such component companies are not guaranteed to be successful, they have typically reached a significant size to be included in the index.

Within that pool of firms, I would choose ones I understood and thought had a competitive advantage in a business area with resilient customer demand. If those shares were trading at what I saw as an attractive price, I would consider buying them for my portfolio.

Building towards retirement

An example of such a FTSE 100 share I would consider for my retirement portfolio if I had spare cash to invest is financial services giant Legal & General.

I expect demand for insurance to remain strong. Legal & General’s strong brand gives it a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining clients.

With its dividend yield of 7%, Legal & General could hopefully provide me with a stream of dividends. By reinvesting them, I could build my portfolio faster using dividend cash as well as my steady £100-a-week contribution.

Hopefully, with patient investing over the years, that could help me afford to retire early.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Falling stocks? No problem! Here’s how I’m boosting my passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why stocks in the red aren't always a bad thing, as it allows him to benefit from…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

After being battered in 2022, is now the time to buy tech stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at valuations and historical share price movements for the big tech stocks to see if…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

5 reasons I’d consider buying Diageo shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane can identify a handful of things he likes about Diageo shares. So why isn't he adding them to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Apple stock has slumped. Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple stock is currently about 30% off its highs. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a good buying opportunity…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Should investors buy ITM Power shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ITM Power shares have tanked over the last year. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a good buying opportunity…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in National Grid shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

After a year of huge turbulence in global energy markets, our writer explores the return he'd have made from buying…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

Last year FTSE 250 shares underperformed the FTSE 100 by the largest annual amount since 1986. Is the UK's mid-cap…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

The IAG share price makes a flying start to 2023! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The IAG share price is up 9% in just a handful of trading days this year. Our writer considers whether…

Read more »