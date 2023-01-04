Home » Investing Articles » 9%+ dividends! 3 high yield UK shares I’d buy today

9%+ dividends! 3 high yield UK shares I’d buy today

Christopher Ruane introduces a trio of high-yield UK shares he’d add to his portfolio today to boost his passive income streams, if he had spare cash to invest.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I am looking to boost my passive income streams this year by finding dividend shares to buy. There are some high-yield shares I would buy for my portfolio today if I had spare cash to invest. Here are three of them.

M&G

Fund manager M&G (LSE: MNG) was a bit disappointing for shareholders, including myself, last year, slipping 8% in value over the past 12 months. More positively though, the company delivered on its objective of maintaining or raising the dividend. Currently the yield is a juicy 9.6%.

One reason the shares fell last year is investor nervousness about the asset management sector. A worsening economic environment could push down asset values, adding to investor withdrawals. That might hurt revenues and profits.

However, I think the shares offer good value for my portfolio. M&G is a well-established brand, demand for financial services is set to remain strong over the long term and the business has proved it can be consistently profitable, albeit earnings last year fell sharply compared to the prior 12 months. That concerns me, but with a long-term investing mindset I see the current M&G share price as a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

Direct Line

I would also buy Direct Line (LSE: DLG) for my portfolio if I had spare funds to invest.

The insurer is a household name. It also benefits from resilient demand as most people will insure their homes and motor vehicles no matter what happens to the wider economy. By sticking to mainstream insurance lines, the firm is able to avoid the outsized losses that can hit rivals who underwrite catastrophe insurance and the like.

The company yields 9.8%, meaning that if I put £1,000 into its shares today I would hopefully generate almost £100 in annual passive income. One risk I see is falling profits if the company loses customers, as happened in the first half. Hopefully, in the long term, Direct Line’s strong brand and deep commercial experience will enable it to remain highly profitable.

Income and Growth

Another of the high yield shares I would add to my portfolio if I had spare cash is the Income and Growth Venture Capital Trust (LSE: IGV).

Its yield of 10.4% is certainly attractive to me, although the dividend tends to move around based on the performance of the trust’s investments. It puts money into a variety of growing companies early in their development and tries to benefit from their success.

Such a strategy involves a risk that the trust loses money on some of its investments. Hopefully though, it may also get in early on some great opportunities, as it has done in the past. That can help the firm pay out dividends to shareholders.

While I am also hopeful of the opportunity for capital growth, in the past year the share price has actually fallen 16%. Income is the main attraction for me here and the falling share price has led to a higher yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Should I buy battered AMC Entertainment shares in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

AMC Entertainment shares had a terrible 2022, plummeting more than 85%. But have they now become an opportunistic buy for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’m going to be greedy when others are fearful with the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's imitating Warren Buffett when it comes to making investment decisions with the FTSE 100 this…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’d start buying shares this month with £500. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, if he was a stock market novice, he'd be happy to start buying shares this month…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2022. What happened next?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at why Rolls-Royce shares lost a fifth of their value last year -- and explains why he…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

One UK share I’d buy in December and hold for 10 years

| Tom Hennessy

The UK share whose sound business practice tees it up for an exciting decade.

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £800 in Tesla shares last January, here’s how much I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

Was our writer's decision not to buy Tesla shares at the start of last year a wise one? How about…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

2 UK REITs to buy now for my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why commercial REITs can be a good source of reliable income for his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Tesco shares to rise in 2023

| John Choong

Tesco shares had a bad year in 2022, dropping 23%. So, can the supermarket make a comeback with these catalysts…

Read more »