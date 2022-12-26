Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy these rock-solid dividend shares for income in 2023

I’d buy these rock-solid dividend shares for income in 2023

Paul Summers picks out three big-league dividend shares he’d be keen to own during what may be a very tricky 2023.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Knowing that no income stream is ever truly safe is something I keep in mind whenever I’m looking for dividend shares to buy.

That said, there are some companies that stand head and shoulders above others in terms of reliability.

McDonald’s

Let’s kick off with a stock from across the pond: fast-food giant McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD).

A regular trip to the ‘golden arches’ is a way of life for many people. And it’s this kind of brand power that has seen the company achieve healthy gains for investors over the years.

What I find particularly attractive however, is the US stock’s record of increasing dividends to shareholders. It’s done this every year for 46 consecutive years.

I don’t see this changing soon. Even if the nailed-on recession lasts for longer than expected, it’s the sit-down restaurants that will suffer the most.

Rising prices shouldn’t be an issue for the company either. McDonald’s simply picks up higher fees on products sold by its franchisees.

There’s just one problem. The shares have barely lost ground in 2023. As such, it could be argued that some of 2022’s biggest losers offer potentially more upside when markets recover.

fool_stock_chart ticker=NYSE:MCD]

Nevertheless, I’d buy this stock for income today if funds permitted.

Diageo

Returning to these shores, it’s hard for me to not think of premium spirits firm Diageo (LSE: DGE) when searching for reliable dividend shares.

Thanks to a bumper portfolio of brands that even the most dedicated teetotaller has heard of, the FTSE 100 juggernaut has consistently grown dividends year after year.

Again, I can’t see that trend reversing soon. Diageo offers just the sort of affordable treat that keeps people ploughing on. And those very same drinks will be in peoples’ hands when the good times return.

The downside here is that Diageo’s current yield is ‘just’ 2.3%. That’s lower than I could get from a bog-standard FTSE 100 tracker.

As a long-term investor however, I’d much rather own a company that has demonstrably grown peoples’ wealth over the years, as opposed to a basket of stocks that differ greatly in terms of quality.

So if I didn’t own the shares already through various managed funds, I’d be making Diageo a cornerstone of my portfolio today.

BAE Systems

One of the few winners in 2022 has been defence giant BAE Systems (LSE: BA).

It doesn’t take a market wizard to understand why. As awful as the resultant conflict has been on a human level, it was inevitable that investors would flock to the stock as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Sure, we could see some profit-taking in time. Since the war looks set to rumble on into next year however, I suspect this positive momentum might be sustained.

Regardless of what happens next, I’ve always regarded the company’s reliable dividend stream as the chief reason to own a slice of it.

Like the other dividend shares mentioned above, BAE consistently hikes the cash it returns to its owners every year. Analysts are already expecting a 7% increase in 2023.

Throw in the likelihood that this income will be covered over twice by profit and I remain convinced that this company is one I’d want to own if income were my sole objective.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

I’d buy 175 shares of this lithium stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This mining stock offers a tasty high-yield dividend. I think it looks sustainable and could provide solid passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m aiming for a million by following Warren Buffett’s advice in 2023

| Kevin Godbold

Three insights from Warren Buffett that I'm planning to use during 2023 in my quest to build up a £1m…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares I’d buy now for a stock market rally in 2023

| Kevin Godbold

I've been focusing on shares like these three that have strong underlying trading ready for a stock market rally in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £700 right now

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s how investors could make a £700 lump sum their first step towards targeting a million over the long term…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

My top stocks to buy for 2023 after the 2022 correction!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains his top stocks to buy for the New Year after 2022 saw many non-resource shares suffer…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 possible drivers for the Rolls-Royce share price in 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Will the Rolls-Royce share price keep sinking next year -- or could it turn around? Christopher Ruane considers a trio…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 stocks with a multibillion pound tailwind

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a handful of FTSE 100 stocks experiencing an almighty tailwind in the…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

I’m starting 2023 with fallen FTSE 100 stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in discounted FTSE 100 stocks as he looks for dividends in current market…

Read more »