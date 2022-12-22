Home » Investing Articles » Is Netflix stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

Is Netflix stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

As a FAANG stock, Netflix is one of the market’s most traded stocks. With that in mind, are its shares considered cheap today?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At one point, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock lost more than 70% of its value this year. Nonetheless, the stock has climbed by 70% since. After such a recovery, could the stock still be worth buying at its current share price?

Showing the numbers

Since hitting an all-time high in 2021, Netflix stock has lost a big chunk of its value this year. As economies reopened and people spent less time watching shows and movies, the streaming service suffered. Along with that, so did its margins. Nevertheless, it’s still worth pointing out that the company’s operating and profit margins remain elevated as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Netflix Stock - $NFLX - Margins
Data source: YCharts

But that hasn’t stopped the stock from hitting a low not seen since 2019. But what’s even more eye-popping is its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is 26. Although this is still higher than the S&P 500‘s average of 21, Netflix stock hasn’t traded at such a cheap valuation in almost a decade.

Netflix Stock - $NFLX - P/E Ratio
Data source: YCharts

Gaming with possibilities

It’s worth noting that the P/E ratio is a lagging indicator. A more accurate way to value Netflix would be to look at its forward P/E. This takes its forecast future earnings into consideration. With a forward P/E of 27, it’s still more expensive than the S&P. Pair this with the stock’s forward price-to-earnings (PEG) ratio of 48, and there’s certainly an argument to be made that the service’s stock could be overvalued.

Netflix Stock - $NFLX - Forward P/E and PEG Ratio
Data source: YCharts

Having said that, I believe there to be reason for such elevated multiples. This can be explained by the excitement surrounding two main factors.

The first is the firm’s new advertising tier, where users pay a cheaper fee but are obliged to watch advertisements. The board hopes that the introduction of this tier will bring back some users lost in 2022. The second is its venture into gaming within the platform. These include the likes of trivia and arcade games.

Hoping for a pop

Unfortunately, the two main drivers for the group have failed to live up to the hype thus far. Users aren’t growing as quickly as anticipated. But more importantly, advertising revenue is underperforming the targets set by management by more than 20%. As such, Netflix has been issuing discounts and refunds to advertisers. To make matters worse, the platform has also lost its crown as the market leader in the streaming space, as Disney continues to aggressively snatch market share.

The silver lining, however, is that Netflix has a good track record on returning value to shareholders. This is evident in its return on assets, equity, and capital employed, which all beat its competitors by substantial margins.

Netflix Stock - $NFLX - ROA, ROE, ROCE
Data source: YCharts

These returns have resulted in its robust balance sheet. However, while its debt-to-equity ratio of 67.7% is reasonably healthy, its cash and equivalents fall short of its total debt. This raises concerns particularly when the conglomerate is finding difficulty generating free cash flow.

$NFLX - Balance Sheet
Data source: YCharts

Overall, the streamer still retains an average ‘moderate buy’ rating. But its average price target of $303 only presents a minimal upside from current levels. Macroeconomic headwinds paired with low-impact solutions just don’t make the stock look very appealing to me. I won’t be investing in Netflix stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Roku. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

Will Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust be 2023’s unmissable growth stock?

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have fallen over 44% this year. Could the fund's global growth stock portfolio return to…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Offering a 9% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy in 2023?

| Andrew Mackie

Taylor Wimpey has been one of the worst performing shares in the FTSE 100 in 2022. Andrew Mackie assesses it…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Barclays shares look better value than Lloyds over the long run. Here’s why

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The most likely beneficiaries of rising interest rates should be banks. And this Fool believes Barclays shares could offer him…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance in 2023

| Gordon Best

2023 is going to be a big year for the stock market. Here's how I'd build a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares at a Christmas discount?

| John Fieldsend

As tinsel is going up on the trees, Rolls-Royce shares are still significantly down from all-time highs. Is now the…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Are REIT shares a gift-wrapped Christmas treat?

| G A Chester

Share prices have fallen and dividend yields have risen in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in 2023

| John Choong

Known for beating the market, Warren Buffett has made an array of excellent stock picks over the years. So, here…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

My plan to generate passive income in 2023, starting with £2 per day

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income in 2023. But how does he plan to achieve anything meaningful with an…

Read more »