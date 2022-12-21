Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares in 2023

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares in 2023

Does a late 2022 price rise mark a turning point for Rolls-Royce shares? We’ve seen a few false starts before, so there’s no guarantee.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Are Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares a good buy as we head into 2023? Well, the price has been creeping up as we reach the end of 2022. And I can see positive sentiment increasing.

Flyers return

In the third quarter of 2022, passenger capacity at International Consolidated Airlines returned to 81% of its 2019 level. Short-haul and North American routes hit 91%. These numbers are ahead of the second quarter, and part of a trend that’s been strengthening all year.

It’s happening across the industry too, with easyJet reporting strong passenger numbers for the year ended September.

This means more miles on Rolls-Royce engines, and more maintenance revenue, which is where the bulk of profits come from.

It looks like we could see a bit of belt-tightening over the next couple of years. So there’s sure to be pressure there. But it could be the beginning of a long-term trend.

Earnings growth

It might seem a bit early to talk about earnings growth. But analysts are wasting no time in predicting exactly that over the next few years.

Rolls is turning profitable again, though only just. We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 70 or so.

But forecasts for 2023 show it coming down sharply. And by 2024, the City folk seem to think it could be down to around 13. That’s below the FTSE 100‘s long-term average valuation.

And you know what? Analysts even think a dividend could be back on the cards too. They only have a yield of around 2% marked in for 2024. But compared to how things were in the depths of the pandemic, it looks like good progress to me.

Cash generation

Profit is all very nice, but Rolls-Royce has needed to take on a lot of debt to survive these past few years. At the last count, there was about £4bn in drawn debt outstanding. That’s after a programme of disposals and the repayment of £2bn in debt, but there’s only so much a company can sell off.

Rolls-Royce will need some decent cash flow over the next few years as individual debts mature. The company still expects “modestly positive free cash flow in 2022“.

It’s only a start, though. But rising cash flow in 2023 and beyond could be another reason to consider buying.

Valuation

Despite positive trends, I wouldn’t rate Rolls-Royce shares a no-brainer purchase by a long way. My biggest concern is the value of the stock. We do have that forecast P/E of 13, but that’s for two years out. And it could be two tough years. It also doesn’t account for debt.

If I add net debt to the market cap, and recalculate the P/E from that, I’m using what’s called an enterprise valuation method. It’s based on what an investor would have to pay to buy the whole company and pay down the debt.

It gives me a P/E of 20. And that’s on top of what might be over-optimistic forecasts by analysts to start with.

Is that a low enough valuation to compensate for the risks? Not for me. So, while I see increasing reasons to buy, it’s enough to keep me away for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price has crashed 69%! What’s going on?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has suffered big losses over five years. What will 2023 have in store for the AIM-listed…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £100,000 by investing £100 each week in FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Could building a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares help this writer turn a regular weekly contribution into a six-figure sum?…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Is the SSE share price set to soar in 2023?

| Andrew Mackie

The SSE share price has been volatile throughout 2022. As it ramps up investments in renewables, could 2023 produce bumper…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

5 reasons to buy (and not buy) Lloyds shares for 2023!

| Royston Wild

Will the Lloyds share price sink or surge next year? Here are the key things investors need to consider before…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

3 stock market predictions for 2023

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a recession will lead to budget-conscious consumers and conservative investors. Here’s how he expects to respond.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

A tale of 2 FTSE 100 companies’ balance sheets

| James Beard

Our writer is always on the lookout for new investment opportunities. What can he learn from the balance sheets of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could a 2023 stock market correction help me build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he's using insights from Warren Buffett on how to handle the next stock market correction, whenever…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Is now the best time to buy Meta stock?

| John Choong

Meta stock is down 65% this year. It's now trading at what many argue to be a discount. So, could…

Read more »