Home » Investing Articles » Is Aston Martin’s share price the greatest FTSE 250 bargain?

Is Aston Martin’s share price the greatest FTSE 250 bargain?

Shares in Aston Martin trade at an enormous discount to last year’s levels. Does this make it the FTSE 250’s hottest value stock?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aston Martin (LSE:AML) share price is steadily recovering ground. But at 159p it remains one of the worst performing FTSE 250 stocks since the spring.

To be precise, James Bond’s favourite carmaker has lost around 70% of its value since mid-April.

But could this be a great dip buying opportunity? Certain market analysts certainly believe Aston Martin’s shares should fly higher.

A model stock?

Take the boffins over at Barclays, for instance. They started covering the luxury carbuilder last month and have slapped a 175p per share target on it.

That represents a 10% premium to Aston Martin’s current share price.

Explaining their bullish view of the battered stock, Barclays’ analysts predict that “product launches… should drive higher volume, higher revenue per unit and support [Aston’s] more than 40% gross margin target for new models”.

Barclays says that Aston Martin’s growth strategy carries “significant execution risks”. But based on earnings forecasts for 2025, the carmaker’s shares trade on a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 times.

The case for

Investing here could help me exploit soaring demand for sports cars. Analysts at Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence think this market will grow at an annualised rate above 13% between 2020 and 2027. This will be driven by soaring numbers of ultra-wealthy individuals, they say.

Graphic showing expected sports car demand growth to 2027
Image source: Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

Aston Martin could be one of the best ways to exploit this booming industry, too. Its brand is synonymous with speed and luxury, a winning combination with this growing class of super rich people. An ongoing 60-year association with the world’s most famous (fictitious) spy also makes it products seriously attractive.

I also like the ambitious steps it’s making to electrify its range. The business is aiming for all its models to have an electrified option by 2026.

The case against

But Aston Martin shares also expose investors to colossal risk.

Brokers including Barclays aren’t expecting the business to break into profit until 2025 at the earliest. The business may have to overcome several serious obstacles to reach this target, too.

The threat of persistent supply chain and logistics problems is one. These difficulties remain an issue across the auto industry and have already hit delivery of Aston Martin’s cars in 2022. A long period of high cost inflation is another threat to earnings.

An extended period of weak economic growth meanwhile could sap demand for its supercars. The danger is particularly acute in Aston’s critical Asian market, too, where Covid-19 remains a huge problem. Extreme competition from other luxury marques like Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche is another big risk to profits.

At the same time Aston Martin has huge net debt. It had £833m worth as of September, to be exact. This not only threatens the amount it could invest in its expensive growth programmes. It also endangers the company’s very survival in the short-to-medium term.

The verdict

So I won’t be buying Aston Martin shares following its recent share price fall. I’d rather buy other FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why did this non-exec director buy £200k of Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox speculates as to why a non-executive director has bought some 424,113 ordinary Lloyds shares. Should he do…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks in focus: should I buy Hargreaves Lansdown or abrdn?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two financial services companies and decides which to buy more of as he deep-dives into the…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Growth stock crash: is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether now’s the right time to invest in growth-stock-focused Scottish Mortgage shares after its slump.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Stock market rally: how I’d invest £5,000 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares with solid financials and wide competitive moats today could allow investors to capitalise on the coming…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 high-yield income stocks to buy for 2023

| Roland Head

These high-yield dividend shares should provide a reliable 7%+ income for investors in 2023 and beyond, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Can I reach millionaire status by investing in growth stocks like Cathie Wood?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in growth stocks like Cathie Wood could help to make him a millionaire. Or…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Do optimists generate superior returns?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Many investors are biased towards the negative. But, believe it or not, things are getting better.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 11.8%! 4 UK dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK dividend stocks to buy for passive income. Here are several I think could be…

Read more »