Home » Investing Articles » Are Rio Tinto shares a good buy before 2023?

Are Rio Tinto shares a good buy before 2023?

As the price of metals such as iron climb back up, is now the time to buy Rio Tinto shares? Or is it now too expensive?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares of commodity giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) have been on a rollercoaster ride this year. Nonetheless, the stock is set to end the year on a high. With its reputation as a dividend aristocrat and tailwinds coming from China, I think Rio could be an great buy for my portfolio in 2023.

Strong demand

Rio generates the bulk of its revenue from iron ore and China. As such, its share price has a tendency to trade in tandem with the price of the commodity and Chinese construction activity. As China reopens and pivots away from its zero-Covid policy, iron ore prices have rebounded. Which is why Rio Tinto’s stock has seen a 25% uptick since finding a bottom in late October.

Rio Tinto - Iron Ore Price vs Caixin Manufacturing Data
Data source: Markit Economics

Fears regarding a property bubble in China have also been alleviated for the time being. That’s because its largest lenders are expected to pump over $162bn of credit into the country’s property developers. Given that the property sector constitutes more than a quarter of China’s economic output, this move serves to benefit the iron ore producer.

Too hot too fast?

Having said that, several analysts think that Rio’s share price has gone up too quickly. UBS is one such as it recently cut its rating for the stock to ‘sell’. Although the Swiss bank is bullish on the outlook for commodity prices, it’s still cautious about the long-term macroeconomic stability of the global economy.

The macro backdrop is still fragile with global growth slowing. China’s reopening [is] challenging [this] winter, and iron ore fundamentals are still weak. Therefore, Rio Tinto shares look expensive at normal prices given its free cash flow yield.

UBS

On the flip side, Jefferies feels more bullish about the commodity’s outlook. The Americans believe that China’s increasingly accommodative policies surrounding Covid and the injection of liquidity into its property market will lead to stability in the demand for iron ore. However, its analysts aren’t expecting China’s property market, which accounts for 35% of demand for iron, to completely recover in the near term.

Dividend miner

This leads me to wonder whether Rio Tinto shares are worth buying at this price. Its valuation multiples are looking great. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6 and a forward P/E of 9, so its current share price seems cheap. Additionally, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1 provides further evidence of this. What’s more, its strong balance sheet and cash flows cover its current monster dividend yield of 9.2% up to 1.7 times.

Rio Tinto - £RIO - Dividend History
Data source: Rio Tinto

Nevertheless, steel production is only expected to increase minimally going into the New Year. Hence, iron ore prices are forecast to stabilise at approximately $100 per tonne. For context, the metal’s currently trading at $110 per tonne.

That being the case, Rio’s dividend could take a backseat in the near term. Despite that, I still have no doubts that the FTSE 100 miner will start paying hefty and special dividends again, once demand fully recovers and production ramps up.

So, with cheap valuation multiples and a healthy price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 7.7, I’ll buy Rio Tinto shares for their rebound potential and big dividends before year end.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

This well-known UK share is down 75% this year. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over a household UK share that has endured a terrible year and asks whether 2023 could be…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Currys share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Currys share price has almost halved in a year -- and today's interim results haven't helped. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 34% this year, is it time to buy Alphabet stock?

| Matt Cook

With "nearly unlimited potential", Matt Cook thinks Alphabet might be one of the best value US tech stocks for him…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 in dividend shares to target a £700 income annually

| Christopher Ruane

In an effort to boost his passive income streams, these are the steps our writer would consider taking as he…

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

What would it take for the Cineworld share price to explode in 2023?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through measures -- including restructuring and a potential buyout -- that could help the Cineworld share price.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Down 25%, I think Warren Buffett would love these FTSE 100 bargains!

| Royston Wild

Investing differently has made Warren Buffett one of the world's most successful investors. Here are two FTSE 100 fallers I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

First FTX’s collapse, now this UK stock has tanked 96%. Are crypto stocks doomed?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

UK stock Argo Blockchain has gone from returning 1,260% to a suspension of its shares by the LSE. Are all…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in abrdn shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Andrew Mackie

abrdn shares are strong picks for dividends. But are they a good investment overall? Andrew Mackie crunches the numbers.

Read more »