Home » Investing Articles » Are AstraZeneca shares a growth buy for 2023?

Are AstraZeneca shares a growth buy for 2023?

AstraZeneca’s surging share price has made it the most valuable business in the FTSE 100. Roland Head analyses what’s next for the pharma giant.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A strong share price performance can be a sign that a business is growing steadily. That seems to be true at AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which reported a 50% increase in earnings during the first nine months of this year.

The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical group’s stock has risen by more than 30% so far in 2022. As a result, AstraZeneca has overtaken Shell to become the most valuable company on the London Stock Exchange, with a market cap of £175bn.

AstraZeneca is a business I’d like to own, but I’m a little wary about buying at the current price. Is the company’s strong growth already priced into its shares, or is there more to come? Here’s what I think.

Delivering as planned

After years of heavy investment in new medicines, its efforts are starting to pay off.

Sales rose by 30% to $33.1bn during the first nine months of this year. According to management, growth came “from all disease areas”. This included a 24% increase in revenue from cancer treatments. There was also a contribution from Alexion, which AstraZeneca acquired in July.

Looking ahead, the pipeline seems strong for future sales growth.

The business has won 19 regulatory approvals for new products in major markets since its half-year results were published earlier this year.

Phase III clinical testing has also delivered positive results for breast cancer drugs danicopan and capivasertib, opening the way for potential commercialisation.

Overall, my feeling is that there will be plenty of opportunities for sales growth over the next few years.

What do the brokers say?

City analysts covering AstraZeneca seem optimistic about the outlook for the firm. They’re forecasting strong earnings growth between now and 2024:

YearForecast earnings per shareForecast P/E
2022$6.66 (+26%)20.6
2023$7.44 (+12%)18.5
2024$8.85 (+19%)15.5

These numbers suggest to me that the shares are not too expensive on a forward view.

However, one concern I have is that AstraZeneca’s earnings come with heavy adjustments. These exclude certain costs. If these are included, reported profits are much lower.

During the first nine months of this year the company reported statutory earnings of $1.54 per share, but adjusted earnings of $5.28 per share. That’s a huge difference. Which of these numbers should I use to value the stock?

In situations like this, my preference is to look at how much surplus cash the business is generating.

I’ve crunched the numbers and my sums suggest AstraZeneca generated underlying free cash flow of $3.60 per share during the first nine months of the year, excluding acquisition payments.

On this basis, I estimate that AstraZeneca shares are trading on about 28 times forecast free cash flow. That’s not obviously cheap.

My verdict

Overall, I think that this is a good business with attractive long-term growth prospects.

However, I prefer to take a conservative view on valuation and focus on cash generation. By this measure, these shares already look fairly priced to me.

If we see another market slump next year — or if the company’s performance disappoints investors — I think the share price could fall sharply.

But on balance, I think there will probably be better buying opportunities in 2023. I wouldn’t rush to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’d buy after each fell over 40% this year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns two of these three UK shares already. They've had a torrid 2022 so far, but he'd buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend shares to target a 7% yield

| Christopher Ruane

By investing £1,000 in dividend shares, our writer believes he could earn £70 per year in passive income. Here's how…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Did Warren Buffett just make a bad move?

| John Fieldsend

In the last quarter, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway made a bold investment. Our author explores reasons for him to be…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock really a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith compares NIO stock to other electric vehicle manufacturers to see whether it's the best value play for him…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’ll never sell

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) may be in a funk, but our writer is holding tight to his stakes in two…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to build wealth with dividend stocks using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Can dividend stocks make me rich? The answer might be more complicated than it seems. Stephen Wright is looking at…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I think could soar in 2023!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have been steadily gaining value in recent months. Here's why I think they could continue moving…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a no-brainer buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have picked up since October, but they've still had a tough 12 months. Could 2023 be the year…

Read more »