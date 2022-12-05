Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’m investing like Terry Smith to target a £39,252 passive income

No savings at 40? I’m investing like Terry Smith to target a £39,252 passive income

This fund manager’s wealth-building strategy is popular amongst The Motley Fool’s team of writers. Here’s how I’m planning to use it to make passive income.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One way I’m looking to build a healthy passive income in retirement is by following the key investing principles of Terry Smith.

Mr Smith’s flagship Fundsmith fund has generated a whopping total return of 469.4% since its inception 22 years ago. By following some of the fund’s core investing values I could also generate impressive long-term returns.

Past performance is no guarantee of future success. But I think some of his principles could go a long way to helping me build a big nestegg for when I retire.

2 Terry Smith tricks I use

It may sound like an obvious trick. But adding stocks “whose advantages are difficult to replicate” (as Fundsmith’s factsheet explains) is one of the reasons Terry Smith has been so successful.

Companies with competitive advantages (like market-leading brands) have a stand a better chance of growing profits even during difficult times. Stocks whose products enjoy strong brand recognition can grow market share, and they can raise prices without suffering a sharp fall in volumes.

This is why I’ve added FTSE 100 stocks Unilever and Diageo to my own shares portfolio. Consumer staples firms like these form a sizeable chunk of Fundsmith’s own portfolio (33.8% as of 30 November, in fact).

Reducing risk is another way Fundsmith has made those whopping returns. A simple way it does this is by holding stakes across a large range of companies spanning multiple sectors and geographies.

Even if one stock provides disappointing returns, performance across the rest of the portfolio can potentially offset this.

Today, Terry Smith’s bellwether fund holds stakes in 29 companies across sectors like consumer goods, technology, healthcare and communication services.

My own portfolio contains around 25 that are spread across multiple industries. These include mining giant Rio Tinto, UK medical business Spire Healthcare and US-focused rental equipment supplier Ashtead Group.

Market-beating returns

The average UK share investor has enjoyed an average annual return of 10% over the past decade. But following the method of investing legends like Terry Smith, Warren Buffett or Nick Train, I’m confident I could generate a yearly return of between 12% and 15%.

This sort of return could set investors like me on the path to generating brilliant extra income in retirement.

Let’s consider a 40-year-old who can afford to invest £250 a month in UK stocks. They have no other savings or investments; they reinvest any dividends they receive; and they manage to achieve that 12% to 15% average yearly return.

By the time they reach their State Pension retirement age of 68 they’d have made a minimum of £572,097. If they achieved the top end of the range this person would have generated an even better £981,312.

£39,252!

This sort of sum that could make them healthy extra income in retirement without depleting their savings pot. By drawing down 4% of their accrued wealth per year, they’d have a yearly passive income of £39,252.

That’s more that the current average yearly wage. And it would likely remove an individual’s future dependency on the State Pension.

As I said, success on the stock market is never guaranteed. But studying the approach of successful investors like Terry Smith can help new and experienced investors alike build long-term wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Rio Tinto Group, Spire Healthcare Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been an excellent investment in 2022, delivering total returns of around 50%. Ed Sheldon is wondering whether…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 income shares with 7% dividends to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

With today's big yields, investors seeking income shares have a lot of options to go for. Here are three from…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

I’m following this simple Warren Buffett advice to strive to make a fortune from shares

| Harvey Jones

Warren Buffett knows the value of keeping things simple and being patient. I'm using this method to build long-term wealth…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Could a 2023 stock market crash give me a big opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he does not spend time trying to time the next stock market crash but instead is…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

2023 is my big chance to build passive income for life from FTSE shares

| Harvey Jones

Building up a decent level of passive income for retirement takes time, and I don't have enough of it. So…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

With the HSBC share price near 499p, should investors buy the stock?  

| Kevin Godbold

The HSBC share price has been trending higher with good reason and I see the stock as a decent buy…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

It’s not easy being green for energy stocks

| Gilly West

With energy in focus, is now a good time to invest in energy stocks with the potential for long-term growth?

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

The Next share price is up 15% in a month. Here’s what I’d do

| Harvey Jones

This year's troubles led to a sharp sell-off in the Next share price. But now it's back with a bang,…

Read more »