Home » Investing Articles » 3 dividend shares with 10% yields to buy right now?

3 dividend shares with 10% yields to buy right now?

I see lots of dividend shares with price falls pushing their yields into double digits. And I’m not just talking about FTSE 100 shares.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When we look for dividend shares offering high yields, we generally tend to think FTSE 100, don’t we? Instead, today I’m looking at three FTSE 250 stocks all with forecast dividend yields of 10% or more.

First though, a general caution. Forecasts need to be treated carefully, and analysts are often among the last to respond to changing circumstances. Still, I think healthy forecasts can provide a useful start for our dividend searches.

Direct Line

Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE: DLG) shares have lost 24% over the past 12 months. And they’re down 43% in five years.

That’s helped push the forecast dividend yield up to 10.5%. Analysts see that holding over the next couple of years too, at least for now.

The main downside for me is that cover by earnings has been a bit thin in recent years, and income is falling this year. In the first nine months, total gross written premiums dropped 3.5%. Still, in these tough times, I see that as a decent performance.

At the halfway stage, CEO Penny James had said: “We … are confident in the sustainability of our regular dividends as we look ahead to the full year and beyond.

The economy has worsened since then, but that’s still encouraging. I’ll be watching for full-year results in March.

Jupiter

Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP) has seen its shares drop 45% over the past 12 months. But there has been something of a mini recovery going on since mid-October.

Even after the recent rebound, the forecast dividend yield still stands at a whopping 13.5%. Are the shares still cheap? Well, the company itself seems to think so, and is busy snapping them up as part of its buyback programme.

It started in October, aiming to buy back up to £10m in shares. That’s modest compared to some we see. But it does improve my confidence in the company’s ability to generate cash to sustain long-term dividends.

The next couple of years might be a bit tough, though. And I certainly wouldn’t assume the share price weakness is over yet.

Vistry

November saw the biggest monthly house price fall in two years, down 1.4% since October. Wouldn’t that make Vistry (LSE: VTY) a poor bet now?

Shares in the housebuilder formerly known as Bovis Homes have dropped 44% in the past 12 months.

But this latest housing dip simply takes us back to just before price rose 1.4%, which isn’t very long ago. In fact, domestic property is still 4.4% more expensive than a year ago.

Vistry’s predicted dividend yield now stands at 10%, with the share price depressed. I can see the risks of slower property sales over the next couple of years. And the dividend could well fall in the short term. In fact, I think it’s very likely to.

But the UK’s chronic housing shortage isn’t going away.

Verdict

These three stocks all have something in common. They’re all in sectors that could be hit during a recession, and all have been shunned by investors. I think contrarian investors might like that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

With a spare £1,500, I’d buy these top growth stocks in December

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two US-listed growth stocks that he feels have been battered too much over the course of…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here are all the UK shares I’ve been buying in 2022

| Stephen Wright

A volatile stock market has been generating buying opportunities for investors this year. Stephen Wright has been seizing the opportunity…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a 7% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer generate £1,400 in annual passive income streams by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

How I’d take advantage of a stock market crash in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a stock market crash could happen next year, but also, if it does, how he can…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d never buy!

| Alan Oscroft

There are so many top quality FTSE 100 shares out there that I always have trouble deciding which to buy.…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock turned £5,000 into £65,000! Is it too late to buy?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock constantly makes it onto the list of best UK performers over various time frames. Should I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I would maximise a stocks and shares ISA in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook is looking at how he would take full advantage of a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023. Here’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shopify stock today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shopify stock has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. Is this a great buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »