Home » Investing Articles » With hardly any savings at 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method for generating passive income

With hardly any savings at 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method for generating passive income

With enough cash in the bank to see off emergencies, Stephen Wright is looking to start building passive income streams through his investments.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the most obvious ways of earning passive income is by owning shares in companies that distribute their earnings in the form of dividends. But there is another way.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett prefers share buybacks as a way of distributing cash to shareholders. And if I were trying to generate passive income, I’d be looking for the same.

Share buybacks

Repurchasing shares is a way for a company to use its excess cash to provide value to its owners. If it’s done correctly, it can be very effective.

Suppose that I own 10% of a business. If the company decides to use its cash to repurchase 5% of its outstanding shares, my ownership of the company increases to 10.5%.

That means that I can sell 5% of my investment while keeping my ownership in the business at its previous level. The cash that I generate like this constitutes passive income.

Warren Buffett prefers this approach to dividends. This is evident by the fact that Berkshire buys back shares instead of paying a dividend and the stocks that it owns in its portfolio.

Warren Buffett stocks

Three of Berkshire Hathaway’s largest investments are Apple, Bank of America, and American Express. Each of these demonstrates Buffett’s approach to passive income.

All three stocks pay dividends to shareholders. But none has a particularly significant dividend yield.

At today’s prices, Apple’s dividend yield is 0.65%, American Express pays 1.38%, and Bank of America has a 2.39% dividend. With inflation at 11%, none of these is that exciting.

Each of these companies, however, spends far more on share buybacks than they do on dividends. And that’s where the real passive income comes from with these investments.

Last year, Apple spent $89.4bn on buybacks, compared to $14.8bn on dividends. Bank of America used $11.6bn vs $8.4bn and American Express spent $6bn vs $1.5bn.

Passive income

Over time, these companies have been extremely valuable for shareholders. By reducing the outstanding share count, owners have been able to generate significant passive income.

Apple has reduced its share count by an average of 4.9% per year for the last five years. That return significantly eclipses the 0.65% dividend.

Bank of America has reduced its share count from 10.7bn five years ago to 8.2bn today. That’s an average of 5.3% of its outstanding shares repurchased each year. 

Lastly, American Express has repurchased 3.2% of its shares per year on average. This has allowed shareholders to earn passive income by selling 3.2% of their stake each year.

Investing

Before buying any stocks, it’s important for me to have enough in savings to take care of emergencies. But once I have that, I’d start looking to build passive income streams.

Dividends are one way of doing this. But I’d follow Warren Buffett and look to buy shares in companies that repurchase significant amounts of their outstanding shares.

This would allow me to generate passive income by selling part of my investment without diluting my stake in the company. Over time, this could earn a significant return for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy from the FTSE 100 in December

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that a wonderful business provides one of the best defences against rising prices. Here are two from…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 climbs, I’d buy these 3 shares in December

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing so many attractive FTSE 100 bargains out there, it's tough deciding which ones I'd buy today if I…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Why did the Lloyds share price rise in November?

| Roland Head

Lloyds' share price beat the market in November. Roland Head explains why he thinks the stock still looks good value…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Royal Mail owner IDS’ shares rose 11% in November! Time to buy them for dividends?

| Royston Wild

The IDS share price soared in November despite the firm's decision to axe interim dividends. Should investors still buy it…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Why did the Tesco share price rise in November?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has been rising strongly since its 52-week low. Is that an indicator of more to come,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

After falling 95% in five years, can Superdry shares recover?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane added Superdry shares to his portfolio this week, despite risks he sees for the company. Here he explains…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

With multiple routes to passive income, our writer highlights his favourite dividend shares today. He targets five high-yielding and reliable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget saving! I’m using my Stocks and Shares ISA to create long-term wealth

| Royston Wild

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to create long-term wealth. Yet millions of people are potentially…

Read more »