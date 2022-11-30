Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Renalytix share price?

What’s going on with the Renalytix share price?

The Renalytix share price rose sharply yesterday but has still lost 90% in a year. Christopher Ruane looks into why and considers his next move.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a horrible year to be a shareholder in kidney diagnostic specialist Renalytix (LSE: RENX). Over the past 12 months, the Renalytix share price has collapsed 90%. It jumped 15% yesterday, though at the time of writing this on Wednesday, it has been sliding again.

What is going on – and how ought I to respond as a shareholder?

Good news

The reason for yesterday’s jump was the release of some good news by the company.

A new study showed that patients in the early stages of diabetic kidney disease who were being treated with the company’s flagship KidneyIntelX tool received higher follow-up medical visit rates within a month than those who were not. That may suggest that the tool’s diagnostic capabilities enable quicker treatment than for patients whose kidney disease goes undiagnosed for longer.

This is the latest in a growing pile of research that provides a clinical basis for doctors to use the tool.

Bad news

However, fast forward 24 hours to today and things already look less positive for the business. Renalytix released its latest quarterly results and they contain a lot of red ink.

The period saw a net loss of $12m. Revenue was only $969,000. Although that is fairly modest, it is more than double what Renalytix achieved in the same period last year. So revenue growth far outstripped the 18% increase in net loss.

Nonetheless, the mismatch between revenues and losses is huge. Renalytix is spending vast sums of money to make relatively modest sales. In the long term, that is not a sustainable business model.

Looking to the future

I think that mismatch between the top and bottom lines of the company’s profit and loss account explains the implosion of the Renalytix share price over the past year.

Spending heavily may be necessary to build the sales base for the company’s products. But if it is spending far more than it is making in sales, it will not be profitable. Instead, it will burn even more cash, raising the risk of shareholder dilution or ultimately even bankruptcy.

The latest trading statement contained an outlook with disappointingly little forward-looking analysis. Rather defensively, in my view, it reminded readers that building scale for the company’s product sales involves a lot of work and “it sometimes seems this set of milestones takes a long time to accomplish”.

That sounds to me like a cloaked admission that business development is not moving at the same high pace as cash burn, which is obvious to anyone who looks at the company accounts.

Although the company announced plans in August to reduce annual expenditures by over $12m, in the most recent quarter its general and administrative expenses actually inched up.

The share price could fall further

At the end of September, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $31m. Liquidity is not an immediate risk, but if costs continue to outstrip revenues substantially, that will change.

I think Renalytix has powerful technology. The latest research further shows that it could be helpful for hospitals to adapt it. But the business model remains woeful. I am keeping my shares because it is hardly worth selling them at the current price, given the dealing fees involved. But I will definitely not be buying any more!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Renalytix AI plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Could a December sales boost help Tesco shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With the busiest shopping season of the year upon us, should our writer add Tesco shares to his basket? He…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Helium One share price is rising. Here’s what you need to know

| Alan Oscroft

The Helium One share price is up since flotation in 2020, though it's been a roller-coaster ride. We should see…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Saga share price looks set to recover

| Kevin Godbold

It's been a long wait for shareholders but the Saga share price now has strong reasons to move higher as…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price the bargain it seems?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price is close to where it was a year ago, while profits are falling. Is it a…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Up 14% in November, can Rolls-Royce shares hit £1 in December?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into why Rolls-Royce shares have performed strongly in November and what the business outlook means for his…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

New to investing? 2 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy for a tough 2023

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is packed with stocks that should thrive, even during a tough 2023. Here are two whose cheap…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I bought these 6.6% yielding dividend shares this month

| Christopher Ruane

In November, our writer bought more dividend shares for his portfolio. Here he explains the investment rationale behind one of…

Read more »

Man putting a coin into a pink piggy bank
Investing Articles

5.6%+ dividend yields! 2 cheap FTSE 100 shares that could supercharge my passive income

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best income stocks to buy to boost my dividend income. Here are two…

Read more »