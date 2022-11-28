Home » Investing Articles » 2 of the best stocks to buy during this recession

2 of the best stocks to buy during this recession

The UK is set to fall into a recession next year. With that in mind, here are two great stocks I’m thinking of buying.

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recently, the Bank of England and the OECD predicted that the UK will enter a recession in 2023. This doesn’t spell good news for British shares. Nonetheless, I’ve identified two of the best stocks to buy for my portfolio during this economic downturn.

1. Hotel Chocolat

Customers tend to purchase more chocolate when consumer confidence declines, which is why Hotel Chocolat (LSE: HOTC) is one of my stocks to buy. Odd as it may seem, this inverted relationship can be attributed to the Lipstick Effect, where small-ticket indulgences have some level of protection during economic turmoil. Sometimes, this can even lead to increased sales volumes as customers trade down to buy more ‘affordable’ treats and gifts.

Stocks to Buy - Chocolate vs Consumer Sentiment
Data source: PRODCOM and GFK

As such, I believe the British chocolate manufacturer is well positioned to capitalise on the current economic climate. This has been evident in its latest trading update.

UK salesGrowth
FY22 vs FY2135%
FY22 vs FY1968%
Data source: Hotel Chocolat

Having said that, there are caveats to buying the stock. For one, the brand’s recent exit from the US due to its inability to penetrate the market spooked investors. This was why the stock dropped over 40% in July. Consequently, management expects to make a loss in FY22 and forecasts lower growth in FY23.

Nevertheless, I think these factors are already priced into the current share price. The board remains optimistic about growth beyond FY23 and the chain is planning on growing its customer base while exercising strict capital discipline. With virtually no debt on its balance sheet and cash and equivalents worth approximately £67m, this could be possible if previous trends prove to be true. Berenberg has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a price target of £1.55, so I’ll only be dipping my toes in for now, but may buy more if its outlook improves.

2. Reckitt Benckiser

Next on my list is a less speculative stock, Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RKT). The FTSE 100 firm has underperformed its index this year, but things could turn around soon, according to brokers at Deutsche.

Discretionary spending is expected to decline during a recession. Yet, demand for Reckitt products isn’t likely to wane due to the inelastic nature of its products. This has allowed the group to raise the prices of its products while growing its profit margins to 22.5%. Additionally, Reckitt earns the bulk of its revenue from outside the UK and Europe, allowing it to hedge against slower growth in the area. This is why Deutsche thinks Reckitt is a stock to buy.

Stocks to Buy - £RKT - Past Performance
Data source: Reckitt Benckiser

Moreover, its baby formula product, Enfamil, is cited as a strong catalyst to provide earnings growth as analysts are expecting the company to capitalise on a period of rising US births. And with Reckitt aggressively gaining market share over leader Abbott, the product could be a huge money-maker.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the conglomerate’s balance sheet isn’t the healthiest. Having quite a high debt-to-equity ratio (107%) isn’t ideal and is something to take note of. But given that its adjusted EBITDA covers its net debt by 2.4 times, I might be willing to take a risk and open a position. After all, Deutsche analysts rate the stock a ‘buy’ with a price target of £67.50.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hotel Chocolat and Reckitt plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

I’m buying the fear like Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett waits patiently for the stock market to be driven by panic before making his move. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for my ISA!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking to keep building my investment portfolio with quality FTSE 100 stocks. Here are two I think could deliver…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up 30%, is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has surged over the past two months. Should I now buy the FTSE 100 firm for my…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

1 Warren Buffett stock I’m ‘never’ selling

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has managed a 2,000% return on Coca-Cola by buying shares and never selling them. Here’s the stock I’m…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

1 growth stock that could beat the market over the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Nearly every growth stock has had a nightmare 2022. But British billionaire Jim Mellon still reckons this small-cap could become…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Should Lloyds shares…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Down 75%, is the ITM Power share price now good value?

| Christopher Ruane

After watching the ITM Power share price crash. Christopher Ruane still has no plans to invest. Here he outlines his…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 top UK stocks that cost less than £1!

| Royston Wild

Expensive doesn't always mean exceptional. Here are two UK stocks I think could help supercharge my wealth. Both cost just…

Read more »