Home » Investing Articles » Dividend stocks: why I don’t trust this 18% yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart!

Dividend stocks: why I don’t trust this 18% yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart!

Dr James Fox investigates Persimmon’s 18% yield as he hunts for dividend stocks to help his portfolio stay ahead of inflation.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks form the core part of my portfolio. And Persimmon (LSE:PSN) is one of them. The stock has been in my portfolio for a while, and this year I received some fairly sizeable dividend payments.

Right now, if I were to check the Persimmon dividend yield, it would say almost 18%. That’s the largest yield on the FTSE 100. However, large dividends like this are rarely sustainable.

So let’s explore what’s happening with Persimmon and why I’m not trusting this huge yield.

Bad news

In its November update, Persimmon announced that “ordinary dividends will be set at a level that is well covered by post-tax profits”. But what does this mean?

Jefferies said the announcement implied a “significant step down in payments” as trading conditions for housebuilders worsen.

In September and October, the builder has seen its cancellation rate go from 21% to 28%, which it put down to the “deterioration in market conditions“. 

But there was another even less welcome update. Persimmon had previously announced that its fire safety pledge — the cost of recladding homes deemed unsafe after the Grenfell disaster — would cost £75m.

As I noted in previous articles, that made Persimmon the least impacted housebuilder by the fire safety pledge. The figure was equivalent to just 10% of the company’s pre-tax profits in 2021. Other firms, including Crest Nicholson had announced their pledge costs would be equal to a year of pre-tax profits.

I had seen this relatively low fire safety pledge cost as a reason to buy Persimmon over other housebuilders.

However, the company is now saying the cost of cladding remediation on its buildings has leapt to £350m — quadruple the £75m it had told investors it would cost in its half-year results.

What next for the dividend?

Persimmon hasn’t actually announced what its new dividend policy will mean for investors. Chris Millington of Numis has predicted that the dividend could “almost half“. However, even before the announcement, it seems highly likely that Persimmon would have to cut its dividend.

Looking at the dividend coverage ratio — a financial metric that measures the number of times that a company can pay dividends to its shareholders — in recent years, we can see that Persimmon’s coverage has not been healthy.

YearCoverage ratio
20211.06
20200.94
2019No dividends
20181.21

A ratio close to two would be considered healthy. A ratio of one indicates just enough income to pay its stated dividend.

Now, with a worsening trading environment, and a £275m additional spend on cladding, it’s clear that the dividend needs to be cut. However, it’s worth noting that even half the current dividend yield is still more than double the index average.

The question is, would I buy this stock now for a possible 9% yield? I’m tempted, but I’m concerned about more surprises after the increase in the cost of the fire safety pledge. I’ll wait for further announcements before making my mind up.

I’d also be more inclined to buy shares in other housebuilders. For example, Barratt Developments offers a 9% yield and has much stronger dividend coverage (2021: 2.25, 2020: 2.50).

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barratt Developments, Crest Nicholson, and Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

Here are all 12 stocks I bought in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Market volatility can be a gift to long-term investors. That's been my mindset this year as I've added these 12…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy in December?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been looking for stocks to buy. At the top of his list is a stock that’s trading…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 each day to build passive income streams for life

| Christopher Ruane

Putting aside £5 a day, our writer thinks he could grow passive income streams for decades to come. Here's how…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With minimal savings aged 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking to investing legend Warren Buffett for some inspiration on how to grow his wealth. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Here’s the NatWest Group dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

NatWest looks like a top income stock, based on current dividend forecasts. Here, Royston Wild explores whether he'll be adding…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll ‘never’ sell!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett has made billions buying stocks with the intention of holding them forever. Here are two FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates using the 2022 stock market correction to his advantage by buying discounted shares for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make £10k in passive income from £100k?

| Roland Head

Roland Head builds an example passive income portfolio of high-yield dividend shares from both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Read more »