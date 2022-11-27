Home » Investing Articles » 6.8% yield! Here’s a FTSE 100 dividend share I’m considering buying for 2023

6.8% yield! Here’s a FTSE 100 dividend share I’m considering buying for 2023

Stock market volatility this year leaves many top dividend shares on low P/E ratios. Here’s one I’m considering buying more of for my portfolio.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The threat of a global recession hangs heavy on the dividend outlook for most commodities shares.

Take Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO), for example, a mining company I actually own. City analysts think the annual payout here will fall in 2023 as yearly earnings will slip more than 20%.

Still, an expected dividend of 446 US cents per share still provides a mighty 6.8% yield. That beats the 3.7% FTSE 100 average by a huge distance.

So should I increase my holdings in the business today?

Fragile China

Buying cyclical shares like this can be dangerous, given the threat of a worse-than-expected economic downturn. The danger is particularly high for commodities producers too, given China’s ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Raw materials glutton China is responsible for around 80% of seaborne iron ore demand, to give you an example. Last year, Rio Tinto sourced more than 70% of total earnings last year from the steelmaking ingredient.

Weak Chinese demand therefore could have big implications on the miner’s bottom line and, by extension, on dividends.

That said, I still expect Rio Tinto to pay bigger dividends relative to its share price than most other FTSE 100 shares, even if earnings tank. The company’s healthy balance sheet should help it in this regard too.

A FTSE 100 bargain?

I actually think now is an ideal time to buy the diversified miner. At current prices around £53.90 per share it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.4 times for 2023. This low valuation more than reflects the risks to next year’s profits forecasts, in my opinion.

I also expect Rio Tinto’s share price to soar over the next 10 years. It’s why I bought the business for my own shares portfolio in the summer.

A number of structural drivers exist that could turbocharge the commodity company’s profits over the next decade. These include:

  • Rapid urbanisation in emerging markets, and big infrastructure upgrades in the West, that should increase iron ore demand
  • Soaring electric vehicle sales that are tipped to boost lithium and copper consumption
  • Rising sales of aircraft, consumer electronics, and household appliances that should supercharge aluminium off-take
  • The growing food needs of an expanding global population should bolster borates sales for fertilisers

Benefits of scale

There are reasons why I prefer Rio Tinto other most other mining stocks. The list above shows how broad the company’s product portfolio is. This provides earnings at group level with protection in case demand weakens for certain commodities.

The business is also well spread when it comes to its geographic footprint. Owning mines in many different territories has the advantage of reducing its vulnerability to adverse operating conditions in one or two locations. Political upheaval, natural disasters (like earthquakes) and tax changes are all constant dangers to mining companies.

Rio Tinto also has much more financial clout than the majority of mining businesses. This gives it the means to expand, acquire assets, or to enter fast-growing markets for future growth. It did this earlier in 2022 with the acquisition of Argentina’s Rincon lithium project.

Sure, Rio Tinto faces some significant uncertainty in the near term. But all things considered, I believe it’s one of the best FTSE 100 value stocks right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

Here are all 12 stocks I bought in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Market volatility can be a gift to long-term investors. That's been my mindset this year as I've added these 12…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy in December?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been looking for stocks to buy. At the top of his list is a stock that’s trading…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 each day to build passive income streams for life

| Christopher Ruane

Putting aside £5 a day, our writer thinks he could grow passive income streams for decades to come. Here's how…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With minimal savings aged 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking to investing legend Warren Buffett for some inspiration on how to grow his wealth. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Here’s the NatWest Group dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

NatWest looks like a top income stock, based on current dividend forecasts. Here, Royston Wild explores whether he'll be adding…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll ‘never’ sell!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett has made billions buying stocks with the intention of holding them forever. Here are two FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates using the 2022 stock market correction to his advantage by buying discounted shares for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make £10k in passive income from £100k?

| Roland Head

Roland Head builds an example passive income portfolio of high-yield dividend shares from both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Read more »