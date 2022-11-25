Home » Investing Articles » Are Tesco shares a bargain buy or a busted flush?

Are Tesco shares a bargain buy or a busted flush?

Tesco shares have ranged from above 300p to below 195p in 2022 so far. But after leaping by over 20% from their October low, are they still cheap or not?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the second half of this year, my wife and I have been eagerly buying new shares for our family portfolio. One large-cap stock I’ve been watching closely lately is Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares, which I’ve thought about adding to our collection.

Tesco shares are having a tough 2022

In early 2022, it looked like Tesco shares were set to have a good year. On 31 December 2021, they closed at 289.9p. They then hit their 2022 high of 304.1p on 28 January. So far, so good.

But then along came Vladimir Putin to spoil the party, when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. This sent global stock prices tumbling, dragging Tesco shares down with them. Here’s how this popular and widely held FTSE 100 share has performed over the short and medium term (based on the current TSCO share price of 236.6p):

One day-0.4%
Five days+2.5%
One month+12.2%
Six months-7.3%
2022 YTD-18.4%
One year-15.6%
Five years-4.4%

My table shows that Tesco shares have lost almost a sixth of their value over the past 12 months, plus they are down almost 5% over five years. However, the above returns exclude cash dividends, which would boost these results by a few percentage points per year. Even so, Tesco stock has mostly been a disappointment over the past half-decade.

I missed a great opportunity to buy Tesco

At their 52-week low on 13 October, shares in the UK’s #1 supermarket crashed to a low of 194.35p. At this price, I’d happily have bought into the giant grocer. But I missed this golden opportunity and the stock price has since risen by over 42p — leaping more than a fifth (+21.7%). Drat.

But history shows me that it’s perfectly fine to invest in a great business at a reasonable price. So how do Tesco shares stack up today? At the current Tesco share price of 236.6p, this stock trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1, for an earnings yield of 5.2%. This is more expensive than the wider FTSE 100 index (14 and 7.2% respectively).

Then again, Tesco’s dividend yield of 4.9% a year comfortably beats the Footsie’s yearly cash yield of 3.8%. Alas, this payout is covered only 1.1 times by earnings, which is a very narrow margin of safety. To be honest, I’d prefer much higher dividend coverage.

I’ll avoid Tesco for now

At its current market valuation of £17.5bn, Tesco towers over its smaller supermarket rivals. But it is losing its once-mighty market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Indeed, my wife now does our weekly shop at the local Lidl (for value) and Waitrose (for quality), rather than big supermarkets nearby.

What’s more, British consumer confidence has collapsed, hammered by soaring inflation, sky-high energy bills, and rising interest rates. And with an economic recession looming, I expect retailers’ earnings to be hit in 2023. And for these reasons, I won’t buy Tesco shares in for now!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

UK shares still look cheap despite the stock market rally. I’d buy these 2 now

| Harvey Jones

I think top UK shares listed on the FTSE 100 still look good value despite the recent recovery and I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s where I see the FTSE 100 going in 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 index has ranged between 6,700 and 7,700 points in 2022. But with recession looming, what might happen…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why GSK’s share price is a brilliant bargain!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best FTSE 100 value stocks to buy in December. And I think the sinking GSK share…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

If I had no savings at 30, I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to making a million

| Harvey Jones

Warren Buffett understands the importance of investing for the long term better than almost anybody, and we can learn some…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 shares perfect for the Warren Buffett approach to build wealth

| Tom Hennessy

Two undervalued growth shares picked by learning from iconic investor Warren Buffett’s approach.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

9.4% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Earning a passive income of nearly 10% a year from a FTSE 100 stock is hugely tempting, but it also…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Sainsbury’s shares to boost my passive income?

| Royston Wild

Sainsbury's shares offer some of the biggest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. But can I rely on it…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

1 penny stock I’d buy for 2023 and hold for a decade

| Ben McPoland

This under-the-radar penny stock looks like a smart buy to me. In fact, I'd hold it for a decade to…

Read more »