Home » Investing Articles » 1 penny stock I’d buy for 2023 and hold for a decade

1 penny stock I’d buy for 2023 and hold for a decade

This under-the-radar penny stock looks like a smart buy to me. In fact, I’d hold it for a decade to try and maximise its full return potential.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The returns from investing in the right penny stock can be huge. Yet such stocks can also be very risky. After all, there’s normally a good reason the market values them so lowly. These companies usually have poor fundamentals and slim prospects for near-term profitability.

Still, I do reserve a small portion of my portfolio for exciting moonshots. One penny stock I own is Creo Medical Group (LSE: CREO).

Here are three reasons why I’m bullish on the shares long term.

Innovation

Creo Medical is a British company that develops and commercialises a suite of electrosurgical medical devices. These are used in the field of endoscopic surgery, which involves surgeons using a scope and a flexible tube with a camera and light at the tip.

The firm’s leading product is called Speedboat, which is a minimally invasive surgical device attached to an endoscope. This is used to cut out or vaporise cancerous and pre-cancerous lesions in the digestive tract.

Endoscopes are traditionally only used to diagnose diseases, not treat them. But Creo’s products can dissect, resect, coagulate and inject, all in a single device. They’re powered by advanced types of energy. This Croma Advanced Energy platform — as it’s known — is patented and is already being licensed out to other surgical companies.

The firm also makes money from selling the consumables necessary to continue using its core devices. This razor-and-blades business model is attractive because to me it’s underpinned by predictable, recurring revenue from consumables.

During the first half of 2022, the volume of procedures used with Speedboat internationally doubled over the equivalent period last year. Revenue for 2023 is estimated to grow 20% year on year, to around £33m.

Massive partnership

Earlier in 2022, the company signed a multi-year collaboration with robotics giant Intuitive Surgical. Under the agreement, its products are to be made compatible with Intuitive Surgical’s state-of-the-art robotics technology. A number of milestone payments to Creo Medical have been agreed, as well as royalties for products sold in the future.

This was a massive endorsement for the company’s technology. Then last month, a second robotics licensing deal was signed with Cambridge-based CMR Surgical. Both these deals bode well for future earnings.

Sad statistics

Unfortunately, it’s estimated there will be a 40% rise in new cases of bowel cancer in the next two decades. Existing surgical treatments involve long recovery times, which puts pressure on health systems such as the NHS.

Creo’s advanced energy platform and innovative surgical tools allow for much quicker recovery, reduced hospital stays, and lower recurrence rates. Its technology is a win-win situation for patients and health care providers.

With a market cap of only £72m, the stock might also be a win for patient shareholders too.

Not yet profitable

Creo Medical has only commercialised its products in the last couple of years. And its progress was slowed down during the pandemic. So it’s not a profitable business yet, which probably goes some way to explaining the stock’s 73% decline in 2022.

There’s a strong likelihood that the firm will need to raise more cash soon to fund its next stage of growth. That could send this growth stock lower, depending on the details of the capital raise. Even so, I’m still adding to my position in 2023, possibly before.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Creo Medical and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intuitive Surgical. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

With a spare £3,000 I’d build a growing second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

With a few thousand pounds to spare, our writer would try to start generating a second income by investing in…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By thinking carefully about what to do with his Stocks and Shares ISA, our writer hopes to improve his financial…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

House builder stocks are on the rocks. Opportunity knocks?

| G A Chester

Barratt, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey have been rising, despite a gloomy outlook. Here, I cover valuing house builder stocks and…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Aim for a million: 4 tips on timing the stock market

| Dan Coates

It can be tempting to try and “buy the dip” when markets plunge. But it’s important to stay rational to…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Is now really the time to buy FTSE shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares for his portfolio even though the economy is losing…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

1 reason to sell Lloyds shares, 1 reason to buy

| Ben McPoland

Calling the bottom on Lloyds shares over the years has often been a fool's errand. Still, I'm tempted to invest,…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

I’d buy these shares for £500 a year in passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

I've been investing since the 1980s. But if I was starting from scratch, here's how I'd methodically build a portfolio…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 high yield dividend shares I’d buy today

| Alan Oscroft

It can be hard to believe we're in a recession when I look at some of the high yield FTSE…

Read more »