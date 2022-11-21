Home » Investing Articles » 9% dividend yield! Are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy?

9% dividend yield! Are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy?

Taylor Wimpey shares currently have a dividend yield of 9%. So, could its shares present me with an opportunity to earn some passive income?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in UK housebuilders have had a rough time this year. Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares have been no exception, with its stock down more than 40%. Nonetheless, a decline in its share price has presented an attractive dividend yield of 9%, which could mean a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

Interest declines

Interest in houses has substantially declined this year. This can be attributed to the rise in the average mortgage rate, which has hit 5.42% this month, a 13-year high. Consequently, house prices have stalled, causing the Taylor Wimpey share price to drop. Investors are wary that the company’s top and bottom lines will be severely impacted from a possible housing market crash, which could impact its dividend payouts too.

Taylor Wimpey Shares: Nationwide House Price Index.
Data source: Nationwide

However, these fears were rebuffed by management in its latest trading update, at least for now. The board even reaffirmed its outlook for the year of delivering an operating profit of approximately £920m and 14,000 homes.

Having said that, the builder still saw an increase in cancellations this quarter, along with a lower sales rate and smaller order book.

Housebuilders/MetricsTaylor WimpeyPersimmonBarrattBellway
Cancellation rate24%28%8%14%
Net sales rate per outlet0.510.600.550.55
Order book change-10%-67%-5%-1%
Data source: Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt, Bellway

Thin walls

Taylor Wimpey hasn’t seen as much deterioration in customer demand as Persimmon, but the rate is higher than at Barratt and Bellway. These two are yet to report their results and since their last updates, a lot has happened. So, cancellation rates may have ticked up for them as well.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Taylor Wimpey has a wide regional exposure to the UK housing market. As such, it may not provide the developer with much protection if the housing market collapses unlike, say, Berkeley that’s more insulated due to its exposure to the south, where house prices are more resilient.

RegionsPercentage of land plots
Central & South West27.1%
Scotland, North East, North Yorkshire22.9%
Midlands & Wales20.8%
London & South East17.3%
North West & Yorkshire11.9%
Data source: Taylor Wimpey

Insulated dividend?

That being the case, can Taylor Wimpey still afford to pay its share of dividends? Well, in contrast to Persimmon, the company is yet to rebase its dividend. With an operating margin of 20% and a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 2%, CFO Chris Carney assured investors on its earnings call that the firm’s dividend is sufficiently covered by its assets, even in an unfavourable market.

Be that as it may, Lloyds, the UK’s biggest mortgage provider, is expecting house prices to fall by around 8% by 2023. This could detrimentally impact Taylor Wimpey’s cash flow, and as a consequence, its dividend. Yet Barclays and HSBC aren’t as pessimistic. They’re forecasting house prices to grow slightly. Given the two contrary signals, it can make investing in Taylor Wimpey shares uncertain.

But I think the worst case scenario for the housebuilder has already been priced in. Its shares are currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5, which is below its long-term average of 10. Therefore, buying its stock now presents limited downside risks and could allow me to secure a high dividend payout in the near term, while potentially capitalising on a housing market rebound in the long term. After all, Deutsche recently reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for the stock with a price target of £1.15. For those reasons, I’ll be looking to open a position soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 100 could soar next month

| James Beard

James Beard takes a look at the historical performance of the FTSE 100 and explains why the index of the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

UK bank stocks have fallen. Should I buy them now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bank stocks look cheap relative to the overall market. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? A 5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem I’d buy shares in right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Not all FTSE 100 shares are immune to volatility, but has this created a rare buying opportunity for income investors?

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

High dividend yields are everywhere, but which ones are sustainable? Here's one stock that might deliver impressive income for years…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

I’d buy this penny stock to try and double my money

| Roland Head

Roland Head believes this penny stock has turned the corner and could deliver attractive returns after a difficult few years.

Read more »

One million celebration illustration.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming for a £1,000,000 Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Kevin Godbold

For me, the stock market correction has created a once-in-a-lifetime chance to aim for a million pound Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

The names have changed but Jeremy Hunt’s blockbuster budget is more of the same

| Owain Bennallack

Jeremy Hunt’s budget proved to be something of a two-parter.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d take these 3 steps to earn £300 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could start to generate substantial passive income flows by building a portfolio of dividend shares.

Read more »