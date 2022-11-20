Home » Investing Articles » I’d take these 3 steps to earn £300 in monthly passive income

I’d take these 3 steps to earn £300 in monthly passive income

Christopher Ruane explains how he could start to generate substantial passive income flows by building a portfolio of dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are two ways to earn income: actively and passively. Passive income streams are those I can generate without working for them, like earning dividends on shares.

Unlike some passive income ideas, I could start to buy shares without a lump sum upfront, by saving regularly. In three steps, here is how I would go about that.

Step 1: allocate money to invest

The amount of passive income I generate from this plan would depend on two factors: how much I can invest and what I do with it.

I could start with a lump sum if I had one. But even if I did not have two brass farthings to rub together, I would try to start putting aside what I could afford on a regular basis. To do that I would set a target that was realistic for my own financial circumstances. That could be £1,000 a month — or £10. The more I invested, the higher my passive income potential, but anything would be a start!

Putting the money regularly into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA, I would begin to build up the funds to invest. Meanwhile, I would learn more about shares and the stock market in general as I got ready to start investing.

Step 2: start buying shares

To earn dividends, I would need to use the money to buy shares.

How could I choose? Not all shares pay dividends. Even companies that do pay them can stop at any time. So I would focus on whether I thought a given share looked like good value for my money based on the likelihood of it paying dividends in future.

I would look for firms with a sustainable competitive edge in an industry I expect to benefit from resilient customer demand. For example, I think people will continue to buy cars for decades to come. Sales platform Auto Trader has critical mass and as it attracts more sellers, its usefulness increases for buyers. Its well-known brand and strong market position give it a competitive advantage.

But just buying into a good business might not be enough to start earning me passive income. I would want to focus on shares trading at what I thought was an attractive price — and with a good dividend yield.

Step 3: let the passive income roll in!

Dividend yield is the predictor of how much income I can hope to earn each year. Auto Trader yields only 1.5%, meaning for every £100 I invested I would hopefully earn £1.50 in dividends each year.

I think I could earn a higher yield while still focusing on quality companies. With a portfolio yielding 5%, for example, I would need to invest £72,000 to hit my target of £300 in average monthly passive income. What if I saved regularly instead of starting with a lump sum? I could still earn dividends — but it could take years for me to build up to my target gradually.

Either way, I would aim to buy a range of great shares at a good price with an attractive yield. Hopefully I would then see the passive income start to mount up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares with dividend yields of up to 10.4%!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 firms' shares have taken a beating in 2022. But both well-established businesses pay market-beating cash dividends.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Which should I buy for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Trading will be tough for many FTSE 100 stocks next year. And dividends look set to come under severe pressure.…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Is $180 a turning point for Tesla stock?

| Roland Head

Tesla stock has fallen by 50% this year. Does the EV maker now offer value for new investors? Roland Head…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 discounted dividend stocks to supercharge passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two dividend stocks he's backing to supercharge his portfolio and generate more…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

1 multi-billion pound reason to buy Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines a big reason why he's buying more Lloyds shares, despite the predicted economic downturn.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d buy income stocks on the dip to generate wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd generate wealth in the long run by investing in income stocks with the market…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett secret they don’t tell you about

| Kevin Godbold

Here's the secret I've discovered to unleash the true power of Warren Buffett's methodology for investing in stocks and shares. 

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could surge during a recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two FTSE 100 stocks with the defensive characteristics his portfolio needs during a recession.

Read more »