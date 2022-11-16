Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Vodafone shares for the huge dividend yield?

Should I buy Vodafone shares for the huge dividend yield?

Vodafone shares have taken a hit and now offer an eye-catching dividend yield. Should Edward Sheldon buy the stock for income?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone (LSE: VOD) shares have had a significant pullback recently. As a result, they now offer a very high dividend yield.

Here, I’m going to take a closer look at Vodafone’s yield and analyse whether it’s sustainable. I’ll also discuss whether I’d buy the FTSE 100 telecommunications stock for my own portfolio today.

It has an 8%+ yield

Right now, City analysts expect Vodafone to pay out €0.088 per share for FY2023 (ending 31 March 2023) and €0.09 for FY2024 (ending 31 March 2024). These are big payouts. At the current share price and GBP/EUR exchange rate, these projected dividends equate to yields of over 8%.

However, when a yield is that high, it’s often a signal a dividend cut is coming. So is that the case here? Possibly.

Dividend red flags

One thing that stands out to me is that the company has paid exactly €0.09 per share in dividends for the last four financial years. This kind of pattern – where there’s no growth in the payout – is often followed by a cut.

Another thing that stands out is dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings to dividends) is very low. At present, the earnings forecasts for FY2023/24 are €0.104 and €0.11 respectively (these will probably be downgraded shortly as the company recently provided weak full-year guidance). These forecasts give dividend coverage ratios of just 1.18 and 1.22. Generally speaking, a ratio under 1.5 indicates a high risk of a dividend cut.

Third, the company has a significant amount of debt. At 30 September, it had net debt of €45.5bn on its balance sheet. Interest payments on this debt are going to take priority over dividends to shareholders.

Putting this all together, I think there’s a chance Vodafone could cut its dividend in the near term. If it did, the stock could experience further weakness.

Would I buy the stock for income today?

When I invest in dividend stocks, there are certain things I look for:

  • Long-term growth potential
  • High level of profitability
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Long-term dividend growth track record
  • High dividend coverage

Companies that have these attributes tend to be good investments over the long run.

Looking at Vodafone, it falls short in all of these areas. In recent years, Vodafone has struggled to generate top-line growth. And looking ahead, it’s hard to see where growth is going to come from.

As for profitability, it’s very low. Last year, for example, return on capital was just 4%. Meanwhile, Vodafone’s balance sheet is quite weak, given the high level of debt it’s carrying.

It also doesn’t have a long-term dividend growth track record. Only a few years ago it cut its dividend.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, dividend coverage is very low.

Better dividend stocks to buy?

So while Vodafone shares do offer an attractive yield right now, I won’t be buying them for my portfolio. All things considered, I think there are safer dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’m buying now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just bought more of this FTSE 100 stock for his portfolio. Right now, he believes it offers an…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Should I buy or sell Marks and Spencer shares?

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer shares are up 30% in the past month, despite management warning of a tough outlook. So, should…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a tough 2023!

| Royston Wild

UK share investors don't need to panic as the global economy splutters. Here are three top FTSE 100 companies I…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

15.6% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

At Persimmon's current share price, I can grab some double-digit dividend yields. But should I increase my holdings in the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

As Vodafone shares slide, is the 8% dividend at risk?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares dropped another 8% on Tuesday, leaving them nearly 20% lower over the past month. But the group's near-8%…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock after its 66% rise in November?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this FTSE 100 company, which wants to become the 'Tesla' of grocery e-commerce, have risen massively this month.…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

1 Scottish Mortgage growth stock I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights one growth stock in Scottish Mortgage's portfolio that he thinks could be a massive winner over the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett keeps buying this dividend stock. Should I?

| Stephen Wright

Chevron is now the third-largest investment in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio. Should I boost my passive income by following…

Read more »