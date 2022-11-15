Home » Investing Articles » What made you start investing in the first place?

What made you start investing in the first place?

According to a recent survey, ‘investing for retirement’ is the second most-common reason for investing in the stock market.

Every now and then, I turn to Twitter and ask a question related to investing. I know I can count on Fools to put a smile on my face when I do!

Today, I wanted to share a few of the responses to the query I’ve posed in this article’s headline. Take a look to see which seem familiar to you…

1) Not impressed with Independent Financial Advisors

This is a great example of something that’s at the core of our investing strategy: we believe that the person best positioned to take care of your financial future is you. We also recognise how fees can stack up, which is why we aim to help people take control of their investments themselves.

2) Potential returns

Over the long term, the average annual growth of the stock market is about 7% after inflation. At that growth rate, invested assets double in value about every 10.5 years. Meanwhile, savings provide negative returns after inflation.

Of course, your savings account balance doesn’t fluctuate in response to external factors while the value of your stocks can lose value. But we believe in a long-term outlook, helping people build wealth over time.

3) Prepare for a comfortable retirement

According to a recent survey, ‘investing for retirement’ is the second most-common reason for investing in the stock market, behind ‘a good ROI’. Of those surveyed, 36% said retirement was the main purpose of partaking.

And that’s my reason, too. Can we rely on what the State Pension will give us? I’m not sure, so I’d rather plan for a retirement on my terms.

