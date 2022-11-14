Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Woodbois shares right now?

Should I buy Woodbois shares right now?

Woodbois shares are close to their 52-week low now. I’m wondering if the renewable hardwood producer might be an attractive growth buy.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been looking at Woodbois (LSE: WBI) shares for some time. My interest was piqued when the stock spiked sharply upwards at the beginning of May.

But the gain soon fell away. From a 52-week high of 9.39p, we’ve seen a steady decline to today’s 2.45p. That’s a 74% loss for those unfortunate enough to get in at the peak.

How to value shares in a company that has not yet shown sustainable profits is difficult, but there are a few things I like to look at.

Bubbles

Firstly, I’m very cautious of trying to take anything from this year’s share price performance.

It’s easy to think it’s a new company entering a possible growth phase for the first time. But the current Woodbois came about in 2019 after a restructuring and a renaming. Previously, under the name Obtala Limited, its shares had reached over 50p in 2011.

That bubble burst, but a new one reached 22p in 2017 before deflating again. In 2021, the now Woodbois shares reached a similar level to 2022’s high, and then fell. The record shows repeated booms and busts, progressively getting smaller. But that’s just an aside, really, to show the folly of relying on share price charts.

Valuation

Analyst forecasts need to be treated with caution. But at least an upbeat forecast, suggesting a low future valuation, can improve my confidence to some degree.

But my usual sources show no forecasts for Woodbois, so I only have what the company itself says to go on.

In the first half of this year, Woodbois reported its first ever operating profit, of $15,000. The trouble is, the company recorded a net cash outflow from operating activities of $78,000 — which is actual cash, not accounting profit and loss. And it was all eclipsed by millions going out in investing costs, and millions coming in from new financing.

Reports

In general, I’ve found reports from Woodbois to be hard to assess properly, usually loaded with one-off items that make the underlying business difficult for me to get any handle on.

For example, FY 2021 results showed a “gain on bargain purchase” of $88m, which the company included in its bottom-line profit figure, though it amounted to no actual cash flow. If these things fall away in future results and I can get a clearer view of operations, I’ll be a good bit happier.

But looking back to the Obtala FY 2017 results, even then there was a “gain on bargain purchase” of $37m. And again it was included in profit figures, though it represented no actual cash. These kinds of accounting items are, I expect, common in this kind of business. But they make it very hard to analyse a company.

Verdict

The bottom line for me is that I really can’t see any way of quantifying the future prospects for Woodbois. I can’t help thinking there must be good profits to be had from sustainable hardwood, and from the carbon credits industry.

But when I find a company’s accounts as difficult to assess as these, I’m not buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

If inflation stays at 10% in 2023, what could happen to Tesco shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers what could happen to Tesco shares if we continue to see inflation at high levels in the…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

Revealed: the UK areas most interested in investing

| Sam Robson

Investing in stocks is for all, without boundaries or any North/South divide.

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Should I buy 280 shares in these income stocks for chunky dividends?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith finds several income stocks that he thinks could provide him with reliable and healthy dividends over the coming…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Cineworld shares today?

| Alan Oscroft

Cineworld shares are back in the news again, after the company's latest update. But am I looking at a good…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Dividend shares look cheap to me. Here are 3 I’m keen to buy 

| Harvey Jones

I'm on the hunt for cheap dividend shares and there are plenty to choose from on the FTSE 100. It's…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is now the right moment to pile into US growth shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do falling prices make some US growth shares more attractive for our writer's portfolio? Here he explains how he uses…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £700 in monthly dividends by buying income shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would try to earn hundreds of pounds each month in dividends by investing in carefully…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

11.2% dividend yield? A small-cap stock to buy in an ISA right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Not every high-dividend-yield stock is an income trap. Here's one that I think could build a passive income stream in…

Read more »