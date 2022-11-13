Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 stocks in focus: Hargreaves Lansdown and Barclays

FTSE 100 stocks in focus: Hargreaves Lansdown and Barclays

Dr James Fox investigates whether FTSE 100 stocks Hargreaves Lansdown and Barclays are poised to outperform after disappointing in 2022.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks have been seen something of a surge in recent weeks. There are several reasons for this. More confidence in political stability, falling gas prices and lower than expected US inflation. All these factors have contributed to the index’s recovery after Liz Truss’s economic policies sent stocks down. But today, I’m focusing on just two.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE: HL) is one of the worst performers on the FTSE 100 this year. It’s down a whopping 44% over 12 months.

But Barclays (LSE: BARC) hasn’t performed well for shareholders either, despite some serious tailwinds in the form of higher interest rates. The stock’s value is down 19% over the year.

Slowing growth

Hargreaves surged during the pandemic as users flocked to its investment supermarket platform. However, as the economy reopened, Britons had other things to do, and the growth in active users has slowed. Now there are also concerns about how the cost of living crisis is impacting Britons and their capacity to invest as pockets get squeezed.

Despite this, a trading update on 17 October highlighted the firm brought in net new business of £700m in the quarter to 30 September, with assets under administration reaching £122.7bn. So, at least the business isn’t going backwards.

Reasons for optimism

There are several good reasons that make me want to buy more Hargreaves Lansdown shares. Firstly, one in 10 Britons started investing during the pandemic and now some 1.7 million people now use the direct-to-consumer Hargreaves platform. This is clearly a solid foundation for future growth.

In the short run, there’s a big bonus which should make up for revenues lost due to the cost-of-living crisis. Hargreaves is set to make £200m in the next year as a result of higher interest rates on cash deposits.

But, more broadly, I see Hargreaves as a solid long-term purchase for my portfolio. And that’s because I see Britons increasingly taking charge of their own investments. It’s also got an attractive 4.5% yield.

A bad year

Barclays has underperformed its peers this year. That’s largely due to securities sold in error. The trading blunder saw it agree to a penalty of $361m with US regulators. And as economic conditions worsen, the bank has had to put more money aside for bad loans. Impairment charges for the third quarter rose to £381m, up from £120m a year ago.

Long-term prospects

I’m hoping the economic downturn isn’t going to be particularly deep. And there are reasons to think that might be the case. For one, gas prices are sinking and, in time, this should help bring down inflation. I admit inflation will be sticky but, hopefully, not all of the money set aside for bad debts will be needed.

But there’s one huge tailwind right now. That’s interest rates. For more than a decade, interest rates have been near zero. But now, with Bank of England base rate at 3%, net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between rates on loans and deposits — are rising. In fact, in Q3, Barclays NIMs reached 2.78%, from 2.53% a year before. This makes a huge difference to the bottom line.

With interest rates expected to remain higher in the coming years, I’m buying more Barclays shares despite the recent underperformance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays and Hargreaves Lansdown. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £77 a week in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Ben McPoland

There are an estimated 2,000 ISA millionaires in the UK today. Here's how I'd invest £77 a week in a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Despite the rally, I wouldn’t buy Rolls-Royce shares anytime soon

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why he would not add Rolls-Royce to his portfolio, even after a significant share price rise in…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares I own for passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has leapt by over 7% in the past month. Despite this rebound rally, I see deep value…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares for long-term passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two dividend shares trading at discounts following the recent market turmoil. Will he buy them?

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

10% yield! Here’s the Glencore dividend forecast through to 2023

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares carry sky-high yields, based on current dividend forecasts. Should I buy the FTSE 100 firm for my shares…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £750 a month in income stocks to aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could invest £750 a month in income stocks during his working career to aim…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time for me to buy Cineworld shares?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Cineworld shares remains under pressure amid fears of potential bankruptcy. But is investor appetite close to a turning…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Stock market turmoil: can I take advantage of the Nasdaq correction?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he can benefit after the growth-focused Nasdaq had a terrible year, seeing 33% wiped off…

Read more »