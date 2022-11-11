Home » Investing Articles » I’d rather buy UK shares before the stock market rally than afterwards

I’d rather buy UK shares before the stock market rally than afterwards

The stock market will rally at some point but I have absolutely no idea when, or why. Instead, I’m focusing on buying bargain shares today.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares have been climbing over the last few days and suddenly I’m receiving emails from investment analysts claiming the next stock market rally is upon us. They might even be right. They might just as easily be wrong.

I’ve seen thousands of stock market outlook predictions in my time. And while I find them fun to read, I don’t take them seriously. Nobody can predict market movements with any accuracy. There are just too many variables involved.

Typically, each prediction is based on only a handful of topical issues, while overlooking a whole host of others.

I’m buying UK shares whatever analysts say

Right now, analysts seem to be basing their prediction on three insights. First, interest rates may not rise quite as high as markets anticipated. Second, energy prices could fall sooner than anticipated, as European storage facilities fill up ahead of winter. The third insight is that China is about to ease its Covid lockdowns, which should get its economy motoring again.

Yet these are all hazardous predictions. One hawkish word from the Fed would destroy the first. A cold snap would wreak havoc with the second. The third has already been undermined, as China brings back mass testing and lockdowns following a Covid outbreak in Guangzhou.

Plus they are only three things, while there are an incalculable number of political and economic developments that could make or mar investor sentiment in a moment. Anybody who says the stock market is about to rally is guessing. As is anybody who is calling the next stock market crash. Personally, I avoid doing either. 

What I do is quite simple, and doesn’t require a crystal ball. I buy UK shares whenever I have a bit of cash to spare, then hold them for the long term. I prefer to buy shares after the stock market has fallen, because they will be cheaper as a result. A stock market dip is much easier to spot after it has happened than beforehand.

The stock market rally isn’t mine to see

History shows me that in the longer run, stock prices always recover from a crash. Markets recovered from two world wars, the 1970s energy crisis and inflation shock, Black Monday 1987, the dot.com crash of 2001, the Global Financial Crisis of 2007/8, and the Covid pandemic.

If they can survive all of these, I am sure they can recover from all the problems 2022 is throwing their way. The market will rally at some point, I just don’t know when. So I stick to my plan and buy UK shares when I can afford it. So far, it’s been a reasonably successful strategy.

When the stock market rally does come, then all the shares I am buying today will hopefully rally too, and I will be better off. That’ll be a happy day, I’ve just no idea when it will be.

I’m in no rush. The longer it takes for the stock market to rally, the more time I have to pick up my favourite UK shares at today’s low prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock can defy stagflation

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This Fool is confident about stock picking his way out of the stagflation challenge. He highlights his best FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have gone nowhere for a decade, but they're cheap and offer a high and rising dividend yield. I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Diageo shares after their recent pullback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon already owns Diageo shares. But after a fall in the share price, he's wondering whether it's time to…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I buy 671 shares in this company, I’ll generate passive income of £1,000 a year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how he could potentially generate substantial passive income by buying shares in this London Stock Exchange-listed company.

Read more »

Save money
Investing Articles

I’d buy 3,367 shares of this stock for £67 in monthly passive income!

| Nathan Marks

After falling 18% in 12 months, this British insurance stock yields a very attractive 9.88% and could start generating passive…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares for my new year portfolio

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two FTSE 100 shares he plans to add to his 2023 investment portfolio as the year-end approaches.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 beat the S&P 500 once again in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

Save for an unlikely turnaround, the FTSE 100 is set to outperform the S&P 500 in 2022. Can the UK…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares soar 29% in a month! Did I miss the bottom?

| Charlie Carman

A big bounce in Rolls-Royce shares means the company is no longer the worst FTSE 100 performer over five years.…

Read more »