Home » Investing Articles » Could I invest £20,000 in FTSE 100 shares to target a £3,000 passive income?

Could I invest £20,000 in FTSE 100 shares to target a £3,000 passive income?

Our writer illustrates how he could try to build his passive income streams by investing in FTSE 100 shares like the ones he already owns.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting money into businesses today in the hope of generating strong future returns is what long-term investing is all about. That is one of the approaches I take with my Stocks and Shares ISA, for example. With some FTSE 100 shares currently offering juicy dividend yields, I have been thinking about how I might generate future returns by investing today.

Here is how I would invest £20,000 now if I wanted to target £3,000 of annual passive income in years to come.

Focus on quality

How much I can expect to earn in dividends if companies maintain their current payouts depends on the yield of the shares I buy?

For £20,000 to generate £3,000 in annual dividends from year one, I would need to earn a 15% yield. That sort of yield is not unheard of among FTSE 100 shares, but it is unusual.

For example, FTSE 100 member Persimmon currently has a 17.5% yield. But Persimmon announced this week that it is reviewing its dividend policy and does not plan to pay a special dividend this year.

Instead of starting with yield, I always first look for quality businesses trading at attractive prices. Only then do I consider dividend yield.

The power of compounding

That approach has led me to own FTSE 100 shares such as British American Tobacco with its 6.6% yield and 9.9% yielding M&G.

To manage my risk, I always diversify my portfolio. So I would spread the £20,000 across a number of FTSE 100 shares. Imagine that I could average a yield of around 8.5%, roughly the midpoint of the British American and M&G yields. Investing £20,000 at an average 8.5% yield should hopefully earn me around £1,700 per year in dividends. That would certainly be a welcome boost to my passive income – but it is far from my ultimate target of £3,000.

All is not lost, however.

Instead of taking out the dividends as cash, I could reinvest them. This is known as compounding. Basically that means that my dividends could themselves be invested in shares that start to earn dividends. At an average yield of 8.5%, after seven years my portfolio should be worth over £36,000. That would generate just over £3,000 in annual passive income.

Income from FTSE 100 shares

The above example presumes constant share prices and dividend yields. In reality, they could move around. That might make it harder for me to hit my target – but it could also help me get there faster. Both M&G and British American Tobacco have raised their dividends this year.

If I focus on finding high-quality FTSE 100 shares at the right price, I hope the power of compounding can help me turn £20,000 today into £3,000 per year in passive income. That would require patience as I may not hit my target for seven years. But as a long-term investor, I do not mind waiting to reap my reward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco and M&G PLC. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares soar 29% in a month! Did I miss the bottom?

| Charlie Carman

A big bounce in Rolls-Royce shares means the company is no longer the worst FTSE 100 performer over five years.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

3 things that could boost the Darktrace share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Darktrace share price has had a very shaky ride this year. What might it take for it to settle…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Do I buy Tesla stock at a 2-year low?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock collapsed on Wednesday. It has also crashed by 60% since its November 2011 record high. After such steep…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is tumbling again. Can it bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Cineworld share price has been falling again after a sharp rise. Can it move upwards once more -- and…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy now for passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

RELX is the largest FTSE 100 stock you’ve probably never heard of. Let’s see why I’d buy its shares to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Offering a 5.5% yield, National Grid shares are a buy for my portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

With a more-than-20-year history of raising its dividend, National Grid shares are a perfect addition to his portfolio, this fool…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Has the Travis Perkins share price reached a turning point?

| Christopher Ruane

Since the end of September, the Travis Perkins share price has risen nearly a fifth. Christopher Ruane would gladly buy…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy Adobe stock that’s down 54%?

| Ben McPoland

The software giant's shares are now cheaper than they've been in almost a decade. So should I add Adobe stock…

Read more »