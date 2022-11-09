Home » Investing Articles » Investing £10,000 in this share would earn me a four-figure second income!

Investing £10,000 in this share would earn me a four-figure second income!

Our writer explains how he could go about generating a second income of almost £1,200 each year by investing £10,000 today in a well-known share.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of a second income appeals to me but often more income means extra work. One way I try to earn more money without additional work is by investing in shares.

I own one well known UK share that currently has a percentage dividend yield in double digits. That means that, if I had a spare £10,000 and invested it in the company today, I could earn a four-figure second income.

Attractive economics

The share in question is insurer Direct Line (LSE: DLG).

Insurance is a complex business in some ways, but the basic economics of the business are pretty straightforward. An underwriter seeks to sell policies to people for a certain amount of money. Some of those funds will be needed in future to settle the cost of claims by policyholders.

But if the pricing and risk assumptions have been set at the right level, hopefully there will be some money left over as profit even once all of the insurer’s operating costs are taken into account.

A look at Direct Line’s interim results helps to illustrate this. The underwriter reported an adjusted gross written premium of £1.5bn in the first six months of this year. After costs, it made an operating profit of £196m. That translated into a pre-tax profit of £178m. This profit was more than the cost of the interim dividend, which was in the region of £100m.

Why I like Direct Line

But the above example applies to a wide range of insurers. So why have I invested in Direct Line specifically?

I like the company’s focus on lines with robust demand, such as motor and home insurance. These tend to have fairly stable claim rates, making it easier to set pricing at the right level. There are risks – for example, higher used vehicle prices have eaten into the profitability of insurers including Direct Line and may do so in future. But broadly speaking, I regard general insurers as more financially consistent from one year to the next than competitors that specialise in outsized risks like providing catastrophe insurance.

Direct Line’s strong brand can also help it attract and retain customers. There is still a risk the company could see customer volumes decline, hurting revenues and profits. Indeed, the number of in-force policies at the end of September was 10.2% lower than a year before. But I see the Direct Line brand as a long-term asset that can help the business.

Building a second income

Those risks may help explain the 29.7% decline seen in the Direct Line share price over the past year.

That fall has pushed the dividend yield up to 11.7%. So £10,000 invested today could earn me £1,170 a year in dividends. That is the equivalent of over £20 every week in passive income.

I do not have a spare £10,000 to invest right now. I also always make sure my portfolio remains diversified so do not want too large a portion of it to be invested in one company. But if I had a large enough portfolio and spare cash, I would buy Direct Line shares today. The ones I currently own are already generating a small second income for me. But I would be happy to boost my passive earnings!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Direct Line Insurance. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for BIG dividends in 2023!

| Royston Wild

I expect these FTSE 250 stocks to pay big dividends next year whatever happens to the UK economy. Here's why…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m tempted to buy NIO shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons, including a potential shift in China's Covid-19 policy, why NIO shares have caught his eye.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 25% in under a month! Can the Darktrace share price keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

After watching the Darktrace share price leap by a quarter in under a month, our writer explains why he is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve bought for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Finding reliable dividend growers is the key to generating long-term passive income. Here are three from the FTSE 100 that…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

3 ways I learn about stock market investment for free

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a trio of techniques he uses to try and boost his share investment knowledge without needing to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of these FTSE shares today?

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to a new investment in the FTSE, I'm very tempted to top up on one of these…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £2 a day to earn lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

For a couple of pounds a day our writer thinks he could earn money without working for it. This is…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 10% in a week: is this the turnaround?

| James J. McCombie

Rolls-Royce shares are up on the back of a positive trading report. I am cautiously optimistic that this is the…

Read more »