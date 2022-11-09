Home » Investing Articles » How to invest in a recession

How to invest in a recession

How should the prospect of a looming recession, which might last a couple of years, impact the way we invest in UK shares?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How should we invest for a recession? I’m seeing all kinds of recommendations, and it makes it sound like investing is so much more difficult in these hard times.

We should get out of growth stocks, move into defensives, adjust our asset allocation strategies, increase our weighting in bonds, or maybe gold, or whatever…. gah! It’s no wonder some folk are thinking they should await better times.

But I feel it would be a crying shame to turn our backs on all the cheap shares I think I’m seeing now. No, for me, the way to invest in a recession remains relatively straightforward.

What difference?

What difference does a recession make? It can make things harder for a lot of families. And for a lot of companies too. Those whose businesses depend on discretionary spending, for example, could be in for a tough stretch.

But the technical existence of a recession just means the economy is shrinking rather than growing, even if only a little bit. Forecasts suggest around 3% growth in 2022 due to the Covid rebound. And then a couple of years of maybe 1% annual declines.

These are just best guesses. But as recessions go, nobody’s taking about a repeat of the 1930s here.

Dividend cash

It looks like 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best years ever for FTSE 100 dividends, perhaps second only to the record year of 2018. And it’s been one of the best years for share buybacks so far too.

We’ve already had several months of high inflation. The full effects of the economic squeeze, though, are still ahead of us. And some companies have started cutting back their dividends as a precaution.

But the amount of cash that UK companies have generated in 2022 convinces me of one thing. I reckon our best companies are in good shape to see out a recession and get back on the road to growth. And many of their shares are on very low fundamental valuations right now.

How to invest

This brings me to a key Warren Buffett principle. The billionaire investor famously likened buying shares to eating beef. If we want to consume burgers throughout our lives, we should be happier when cattle prices are low.

The same is surely true for buying shares. We can get more for the same money when share prices are down. And if we’re in it for the long term, that’s got to be good, right?

My approach is to just continue with my own investing strategy, and keep on buying as many FTSE 100 dividend shares as I can. With less spare cash, I might buy fewer than last year, but that’s fine.

Diversify

I’ll be careful to remain well diversified. I think that can be especially important during a down spell, as some sectors can suffer disproportionately. But I diversify anyway, so there’s no change there.

For me, the simple answer to the question of how to invest in a recession is… the same way I do at any other time. I want more of those cheap cows, both the beef and cash variety!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Is the falling JD Wetherspoon share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Wetherspoon share price sank in morning trading after falling badly over the past year. But Christopher Ruane sees…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! Here’s why I’m using my cash to buy top dividend stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith decides against investing more in Bitcoin and explains why he feels dividend stocks are his best option.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m buying 505 shares of this REIT for £100 in monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

One of the best passive income stocks in my portfolio is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Over time, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy VUSA stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

VUSA stock provides diversified exposure to the US stock market at a low cost. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I just invested £3,000 in the stock market. Here are the shares I bought

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is seeing plenty of compelling investment opportunities in the stock market right now. So he's just invested £3k.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock is down 68% and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a Warren Buffett-owned technology stock that's nearly 70% off its highs. After its huge decline, he's considering…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

How much could Woodbois shares be worth in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

Celebrated investor Stanley Druckenmiller says invest in the future, not the present. So how could Woodbois shares be doing in…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

Should I buy boohoo shares today?

| Ben McPoland

Analysts have been queueing up to downgrade the fast fashion stock recently. Is this an opportunity for me to buy…

Read more »