Home » Investing Articles » As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren Buffett help improve the situation?

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As I approach 50, I am concerned that I do not have the necessary savings to enjoy a decent retirement. To see how I might be able to improve my circumstances, I have been reviewing the advice of Warren Buffett.

Help!

I have 18 years left before I am entitled to receive the state pension which, for a single person, is currently £185.15 per week. I need to supplement this with a reasonable level of savings.

Buffett, the 92-year-old investment guru, knows a thing or two about making money. After all, he is said to be worth close to $100bn. If he was in my position, I wonder what he would do to improve things.

Quality every time

One of Buffett’s most famous quotes is: “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get“. In other words, I need to focus on buying shares in quality companies, ideally when their stock prices have taken a bit of a battering.

There are a number of these in the FTSE 100 at the moment. With soaring commodity prices, rampant inflation, and rising interest rates, the economic outlook is currently very gloomy. This means the share prices of a number of high-quality companies are trading well below their 12-month highs.

Quality is clearly a key investment priority for the great man. He once said: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price“.

Buffett believes that a quality company is one that provides a good return on capital, has healthy and growing margins, demonstrates a competitive advantage, and is run by a capable management team. Therefore, if a company fails on any of these measures, I am not going to include its stock in my portfolio.

Other advice

Buffett also advocates investing for the long term: “Our favourite holding period is forever“. With nearly 20 years to retirement, that suits me.

He also advises to “Never invest in a business you cannot understand“. If a company makes or does something clever or complicated, this does not necessarily make it a good investment.

Even further, he cautions against only considering investing in exciting companies or industries. Buffett warns: “Beware the investment activity that produces applause; the great moves are usually greeted by yawns“. I believe the Dotcom bubble proved this.

Tracker funds

Buffett is a big fan of tracker funds. Over an extended period, he believes the returns are likely to be better than those obtained by an individual investor.

In support of this argument, analysis by IG found that £10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 in 1986 would have grown to £195,852 by the end of 2019. This assumes that all dividends received were re-invested.

If I could achieve a similar level of return, I would be very happy. I am therefore going to try and identify some low-cost tracker funds to add to my portfolio.

Final thoughts

Over the next decade or so, by sticking to some of the basic investment principles advocated by Warren Buffett, I should be able to grow significantly my present level of savings.

Fortunately for me, Buffett also believes “You don’t need to be a rocket scientist” to make money from the stock market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At 68p, the ITV share price is far too low. Here’s why!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The ITV share price has collapsed by nearly 40% so far in 2022. But I believe that this cheap share…

Read more »