Home » Investing Articles » A penny stock I’d add to my long-term portfolio

A penny stock I’d add to my long-term portfolio

Gabriel McKeown discusses a FTSE 350 penny stock and outlines why he would add it to his long-term investment portfolio.

Gabriel McKeown
Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When building a portfolio, I like looking for good quality companies that I can buy and forget. The goal of these holdings is to achieve a steady level of growth for many years without needing to monitor the stock constantly.

I used to think this goal wouldn’t be achievable with a penny stock, as these are considered more risky, unstable, and just for short-term trading. I instead used to focus on larger companies, believing their size would make them more stable and safe.

However, the reality of penny stocks is very different. There are a number of shares trading at less than £1 on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 350. This means that I can find good longer-term holdings that are reasonably sized and traded on the main exchange while also technically being a penny stock.

For my long-term investment portfolio, I’m looking for companies that can grow consistently for many years, while paying a dividend. I don’t want a company that can boost its earnings dramatically in one year and then struggle in subsequent years. I want high-quality companies that give me enough confidence to leave them alone. These should prevent fear that my investment is at significant risk.

A new opportunity

A prime example of what I am after is Coats Group (LSE: COA). The company is a manufacturer of thread and yarn for industrial and consumer use. It currently has a market capitalisation of £1bn, much larger than I would previously associated with a penny stock, and is a constituent of the FTSE 350 index.

The company has experienced somewhat varied share price performance over the years, falling almost 10% in 2020, followed by a slight recovery in 2021. However, it is now down 6.8% in 2022 and has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 10. The P/E ratio is forecast to fall to just 9.2 in 2023.

Solid fundamentals

Despite this, the company has a set of solid underlying fundamentals. It has reasonable profit margins, significant earnings efficiency on capital, and above-average forecasts. Analysts forecast turnover to grow by 9.4% next year, considerably above its three-year average of 2.1%.

The company is also currently paying a dividend yield of 2.9%, which is expected to hit 3.1% next year. Furthermore, this dividend has been paid consistently for the last six years and has grown for the previous two. It also has a dividend cover of 3.2, indicating that the current yield can be comfortably covered by earnings per share (EPS). This cover is forecast to reach 3.5 times next year.

However, it’s important to note a few underlying issues with the company, such as the debt level. This is over 30% of market capitalisation and is above the three-year average of 25.1%. Additionally, free cash flow conversion is lower than I typically like, at under 60% of EPS.

Nonetheless, this is a prime example of a penny stock that I think can make a great long-term investment opportunity for my portfolio. I plan to buy Coats Group when I have the necessary funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Coats Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »