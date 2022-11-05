Home » Investing Articles » Sainsbury’s shares look too cheap to me. Here’s why!

Sainsbury’s shares look too cheap to me. Here’s why!

Sainsbury’s shares have fallen over one, five, 10, and 20 years. But I see deep value in this supermarket stock, especially for an income investor like me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2022 hasn’t been great for investors in J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY). In fact, the past five years have produced minimal returns for owners of Sainsbury’s shares. However, in my view, that might well be set to change.

The long slide of Sainsbury’s shares

Sainsbury’s shares are one of the UK’s most widely held and frequently traded FTSE 100 stocks. What’s more, many of its 171,000 employees own stakes through various employee share schemes. Alas, the supermarket’s stock has been something of a dud over the medium and long term.

Here’s how Sainsbury’s shares have performed over seven different timescales. This is based on the current share price of 209.88p, which values this business at £4.9bn.

One day-0.8%
Five days10.2%
One month16.2%
Six months-10.2%
2022 YTD-23.9%
One year-25.5%
Five years-9.6%

Sainsbury’s shares have lost more than a quarter of their value over the past 12 months and slid almost a tenth over the past half-decade. Even worse, they have also fallen over the past 10 and 20 years. Yikes. That said, these returns exclude cash dividends, which account for a large proportion of long-term returns from this particular stock.

Sainsbury’s stock looks cheap to me

Of course, I don’t buy shares just because they have crumbled to lower levels. However, I am kicking myself that I missed a chance to buy into the UK’s second-largest supermarket at dirt-cheap levels last month.

At its 52-week high, the Sainsbury’s share price hit 303.6p on 19 January — just over a month before Russia invaded Ukraine, causing a meltdown in global stock markets. At their 52-week low, Sainsbury’s shares briefly touched 168.7p on 7 October. I’d have happily waded deep into this stock at this dirt-cheap level, but I took my eye off the ball.

Even so, as a value and income investor, I think this Footsie stock still looks pretty cheap today. Sainsbury’s price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6 translates into an annual earnings yield of 11.6%. This is over 1.6 times the earnings yield of the wider FTSE 100.

Furthermore, Sainsbury’s shares offer a trailing dividend yield of 5.8% a year, roughly 1.7 percentage points above the FTSE 100’s yearly cash yield of 4.1%. The good news is that this dividend is covered twice by earnings, which suggests to me that it is solid and has room to grow.

Would I buy this cheap stock today?

In the UK’s fiercely competitive grocery market, Sainsbury’s must fight against its larger rival Tesco and privately owned German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Also, soaring inflation, sky-high energy and fuel bills, and rising interest rates have crushed consumer confidence. Now’s not an easy time to be a leading UK retailer, especially with a recession on the horizon.

To sum up, I would indeed buy shares in Sainsbury’s at current price levels, not least for their attractive income stream. However, I won’t for now — purely because my wife and I just invested a hefty sum into six big US stocks whose prices fell this week. But we plan to buy into this FTSE 100 stock at some point in 2022-23!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Meta share price too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

Shares of Meta Platforms have been in freefall this year. Our author looks at the business to see if the…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Ben McPoland

As inflation rises, I've been looking for stocks to buy that can preserve and grow my wealth. Here's two I'm…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast is a buying signal for me

| Roland Head

Recent developments have put Rolls-Royce on track to restart dividend payments and make the shares a potential buy, says Roland…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares soar with interest rates still rising?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for Lloyds shares after a particularly volatile year and amid some fairly worrying economic…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in November

| Charlie Keough

Despite market volatility, this Fool is on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks he can buy this month and potentially…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

These 3 shares are the FTSE 100’s worst over 1 year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have collapsed by up to 63% over the past year. However, I see deep value…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has beaten the stock market over the long term, which is a feat that surprisingly few fund managers…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares for the green energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two dividend shares that could be big winners as the UK's energy mix shifts towards renewables,…

Read more »