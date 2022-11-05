Home » Investing Articles » Is Cineworld a penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2023?

Is Cineworld a penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2023?

This penny stock just exploded by 180% after management announced its first major step forward in recovering from the pandemic.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The penny stock Cineworld (LSE:CINE) has taken its shareholders on quite the roller-coaster ride these past few years.

After the pandemic decimated its business model, the cinema operator struggled to find the cash flow to service its enormous debt pile. Pair that with a botched takeover turned legal battle which the group lost, and it all culminated in a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing in the United States in September.

Consequently, the stock price since the start of 2020 has collapsed by more than 98%, leaving many investors with a bitter taste in their mouths. But just earlier this week, the share price erupted, surging by more than 180% in a single day.

What happened? And is this business finally making its long-awaited comeback?

Understanding Cineworld’s penny stock behaviour

Seeing single-day, triple-digit movements in a share price is rare for most businesses. Yet this sort of volatility isn’t too uncommon in the land of penny stocks.

There are undoubtedly many factors at play, especially on the short-selling side of the equation. But the main catalyst behind this recent upward trajectory was the announcement that management has reached a settlement with its landlords and lenders.

Without going too far into the weeds, the group is gaining access to a further $150m in debt financing. It’s also been able to wipe out $1bn from its existing pile of loan obligations. In exchange, management has agreed to pay $20m in monthly rent, opened the door to potential takeover offers, and invited its creditors to share input on its business strategy moving forward.

In other words, Cineworld may not be going under after all. Considering the fierce number of objections in the early stages of this bankruptcy saga, that’s quite a surprising outcome. Nevertheless, it’s terrific news for shareholders of this penny stock.

Time to buy?

As encouraging as this week’s announcement was, there remains a long road ahead for this business. And it’s not entirely out of the woods.

Even after eliminating $1bn of debt, that still leaves roughly $8bn of loan equivalents on its books. And with interest rates in the US and the UK still being hiked by central banks to combat inflation, it may need further help and cooperation from its creditors.

This near-term uncertainty will likely create intense volatility in both directions in the coming months. And even in 2023, a clear path to recovery may not have emerged for this penny stock. Furthermore, its weak financial position potentially opens the door to its healthier competitors seeking to gain market share as the next lineup of blockbuster titles emerges.

All things considered, Cineworld has undoubtedly taken a step in the right direction. But there are far better lower-risk investment opportunities to be found elsewhere today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Meta share price too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

Shares of Meta Platforms have been in freefall this year. Our author looks at the business to see if the…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Ben McPoland

As inflation rises, I've been looking for stocks to buy that can preserve and grow my wealth. Here's two I'm…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast is a buying signal for me

| Roland Head

Recent developments have put Rolls-Royce on track to restart dividend payments and make the shares a potential buy, says Roland…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares soar with interest rates still rising?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for Lloyds shares after a particularly volatile year and amid some fairly worrying economic…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in November

| Charlie Keough

Despite market volatility, this Fool is on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks he can buy this month and potentially…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

These 3 shares are the FTSE 100’s worst over 1 year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have collapsed by up to 63% over the past year. However, I see deep value…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Sainsbury’s shares look too cheap to me. Here’s why!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Sainsbury’s shares have fallen over one, five, 10, and 20 years. But I see deep value in this supermarket stock,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has beaten the stock market over the long term, which is a feat that surprisingly few fund managers…

Read more »