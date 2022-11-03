Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares dirt-cheap or a nasty value trap?

Are Lloyds shares dirt-cheap or a nasty value trap?

Lloyds shares have slid over 18% in the last 12 months. After recent price falls, is this stock deep into value territory or just a trap for the unwary?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares are among the most widely held and heavily traded in London. What’s more, many of the Black Horse group’s 58,000 employees own stock through the firm’s various employee share schemes. But Lloyds shares have had a tough 2022 so far — and the UK economy is set to weaken in 2023.

Lloyds shares slide

As I write on Wednesday afternoon, Lloyds shares trade at 41.78p, valuing it at £28.1bn. This makes the bank the 17th-largest member of the FTSE 100 index. To me, this sounds like a modest valuation for a bank servicing 26m customers across 14 famous financial brands.

However, the Lloyds share price has drifted downwards over the past year, as the following table shows:

One day-1.0%
Five days0.7%
One month0.0%
Six months-9.5%
2022 YTD-12.4%
One year-18.1%
Five years-38.0%

Lloyds shares have lost almost a fifth of their value in 12 months and nearly two-fifths over five years. In short, they’ve been a bit of a bust, both in the short and medium term.

Is Lloyds heading into a storm?

For the record, my wife bought Lloyds shares for our family portfolio in late June at an all-in price of 43.5p each. To date, we have incurred a paper loss of 3.9% of our investment, which we won’t lose sleep over.

That said, dark clouds are gathering for Lloyds and other large UK lenders. A toxic combo of soaring inflation, skyrocketing oil and gas prices, and rising interest rates make a UK recession in 2022-23 highly likely. And being the UK’s largest lender to businesses and consumers in the teeth of an economic downturn is far from ideal, agreed?

Is this stock too cheap today?

Perhaps the most brilliant professional trader in London I ever met once remarked to me, “The only action is price action. Nothing else matters”. This reminds me of a similar quote, this time from US mega-billionaire Warren Buffett, who quipped in 2008, “Price is what you pay; value is what you get”.

At its 52-week high, Lloyds stock hit 56p on 17 January and then fell to a 52-week low of 38.1p on 7 March, after Russia invaded Ukraine. Currently, it hovers around a tenth (9.7%) above 2022’s bottom and at the low end of its price range.

Currently, Lloyds shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. This translates into an earnings yield of 14.5%, roughly twice the earnings yield of the wider FTSE 100. Meanwhile, this stock offers a dividend yield of 5.1% a year, one percentage point above the Footsie’s 4.1% yearly cash yield.

I like Lloyds shares

To me, this dividend looks safe as houses — despite the growing risk of a housing crash. After all, it’s covered 2.8 times by earnings, which is a solid margin of safety. And it’s this combination of high earnings yield and market-beating dividend yield that makes me think that Lloyds shares are cheap today.

Finally, I fully expect Lloyds to incur far larger loan losses and bad debts in 2023, because that’s what happens during prolonged recessions. But the bank’s balance sheet is in great shape, carrying billions of pounds of spare capital to mop up losses. Thus, I may buy more shares if the price falls much further!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Meta stock. Should I buy it too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has fallen a long way in 2022 and this is attracting value hunters. Is the tech stock worth…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns these 6 stocks. Should I copy him?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the top stocks that Warren Buffett currently owns and compares his own viewpoint on them.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,850 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 in annual passive income

| Ben McPoland

Not all dividends are made equal. Some are less resilient than others. But I reckon I can hang my hat…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3,000 in FTSE 100 shares to boost my income

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 is home to dozens of high-quality dividend shares. Our writer looks at top picks he’d buy for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares leap 28% from their low. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have surged by 28% since hitting their 2022 low on 28 September. But the FTSE 100 firm carries…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

I’d add this FTSE 250 share to my portfolio for 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies one FTSE 250 share that has struggled this year and reveals why he’d add it to his…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

If the stock market drops, here’s what I’d snap up with £400

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through his game plan for some spare cash if we see the stock market diving lower in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are BP shares about to crash? 

| Harvey Jones

This year's energy crisis has been a boon for BP shares but the company's success has also made it a…

Read more »