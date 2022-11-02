Home » Investing Articles » 3 Warren Buffett quotes for today’s stock market

3 Warren Buffett quotes for today’s stock market

With stocks falling this year, what should I do? I’m following Warren Buffett and three of the principles that helped him to get rich.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

With share prices jumping around, it can be hard to know where to look for guidance. At times like this, I look to Warren Buffett for advice.

High inflation, rising interest rates, and variable corporate earnings have resulted in a choppy stock market this year. Fortunately, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO has seen it all before.

Three of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes stand out to me right now. Keeping these at the front of my mind when I’m investing helps me to survive a volatile stock market.

Inflation

Inflation in the UK is currently running at around 10%. That’s very high, but the Oracle of Omaha has some advice on how to cope with rising prices. 

In Buffett’s words:

The best protection against inflation is your own earnings power […] the second best protection is a wonderful business.

Coping with inflation comes down to a basic equation. I need to be able to make money faster than the price of goods and services goes up. 

According to Buffett, there are two ways to do this. One is to earn more money, the other is to buy a business that can produce cash for me.

That’s why I focus on buying businesses that can generate more and more cash. An example of this is Diploma, which has grown its free cash flow at an average of 16% per year over the last decade.

Time

The second piece of advice is also about making the right investments. According to Buffett:

Time is the friend of the wonderful business, the enemy of the mediocre.

The point of this quote is that it’s important to invest in quality businesses. But it’s also that investors like me should focus on the long term.

In a volatile stock market, it can be easy to get distracted by short-term movements in share prices. But Buffett’s quote serves as a reminder that things generally sort themselves out over time.

A good example is Alphabet. Shares in Google’s parent company have fallen by around 38% over the last year, but the underlying business still looks very strong to me.

Buffett’s advice serves as a reminder to concentrate on the business and its long-term prospects, rather than worry about what the share price might do over the next few weeks or months.

Consensus

The final quote that I think is important right now is about identifying the right businesses. Buffett says the following:

The future is never clear — you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty is actually the friend of the buyer of long-term values.

According to Buffett, the best investment opportunities come when everyone else is looking the other way. When other investors think that a company is in trouble, its shares can be a bargain.

Right now, I think that this is most obviously relevant to Meta Platforms. The company’s recent earnings reports have investors worried, but I think that there’s an opportunity for me there.

With the stock down 71% from where it was a year ago, I think that Meta shares are a bargain. So I’m following Buffett’s advice and continuing to buy them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Alphabet (C shares), Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Diploma, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Down 63% in a year! Should I now buy AFC Energy shares?

| Christopher Ruane

AFC Energy shares have crashed. But the battery provider's unproven business model means our writer still has no plans to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why are these FTSE 100 shares so incredibly cheap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling 27% since their 2022 peak, these FTSE 100 shares look far too cheap to me. Also, they offer…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with stocks that are dirt-cheap for a reason. Here are two investment traps I'm steering…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d rather buy this FTSE 100 dividend stock than a buy-to-let

| Harvey Jones

Buy-to-let looks less and less attractive as house prices fall. I reckon I could get a much better total return…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

9%+ dividend yield! A FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy this November

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 dividend stock offers yields far above the index average. Here's why I'd buy it for my Stocks…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Directors have been buying Amaroq shares. Should I?

| Christopher Ruane

Directors bought Amaroq shares in a recent fundraising round by the gold miner. But our writer will not be investing.…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Am I too late to buy Shell shares?

| Michael Hawkins

Shell shares have responded positively to some excellent company results. It is human nature to assume the best time to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 bargains on my list of stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

I think that there are two screaming bargains in the FTSE 100 right now. I’m planning to buy them before…

Read more »