Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 bargains on my list of stocks to buy in November

2 FTSE 100 bargains on my list of stocks to buy in November

I think that there are two screaming bargains in the FTSE 100 right now. I’m planning to buy them before they become more expensive.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

Since I’m in the process of moving house, I’m not planning any major investing moves this month. But I plan to reinvest some dividends, and some FTSE 100 stocks look like bargains to me right now.

The FTSE 100 might seem like a strange place to be looking for cheap stocks. The index has fallen by just over 6% since the start of the year, compared to a 25% decline for the FTSE 250 and an 18% fall for the S&P 500.

Nonetheless, I think that there are some great opportunities in the UK’s larger index at the moment. If prices stay where they are, I’ll be buying these stocks in November.

Interest rates

I’m looking to take advantage of rising interest rates this month. Since the start of the year, the Bank of England has increased rates from 0.25% to 2.25%. 

This is having two significant consequences. Borrowing money is more expensive and saving money is more rewarding.

An important area that this affects is the housing market. Higher borrowing costs make mortgages more expensive, causing house prices to fall as moving house becomes more costly.

As a result, shares in companies that make money from the property market have been falling. And I think that there are two that are bargains at the moment.

Rightmove

Top of my list is Rightmove (LSE:RMV). The Rightmove share price has fallen from £7.90 at the start of the year to £4.93 at the moment.

That’s a decline of around 38%. And at these prices, I think that Rightmove shares could be a great stock for me to buy in November.

A slowdown in the UK property market is undoubtedly a risk for Rightmove. But I think that this will prove to be a temporary headwind.

Over time, I expect the property market to recover. And when it does, I think that Rightmove’s dominant market share and strong cash generating ability will provide a good investment return. 

Experian

Experian (LSE:EXPN) is also on my list of stocks to buy in November. Experian shares are down 24% since the start of the year.

Lower mortgage demand is likely to mean lower demand for Experian’s services. But I think that the market in general is being too pessimistic about the company’s prospects over the long term.

As with Rightmove, there’s a risk that a prolonged period of high interest rates could dampen demand for Experian’s services. But I think that currently the share price offsets this risk.

At the moment, the 10-year UK government bond has a yield of just under 3.5%. By my calculations, Experian shares have a free cash flow yield of 4.3%.

I think that means that Experian shares can be expected to provide a better return than a government bond over the next decade. That’s why I’m looking to buy the stock this month.

FTSE 100 bargains

Rightmove and Experian both look like bargains to me at their current prices. In both cases, I think that the market is overreacting to some short-term headwinds.

There’s an interest rate decision on Thursday that I’ll want to keep a close eye on. But I’m looking to buy both stocks this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Experian and Rightmove. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett-like stocks! Should I buy them this November?

| Royston Wild

Following the ideas of successful investors like Warren Buffett can be an effective investing strategy. So should I buy these…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Is the Greggs share price worth a bite?

| James J. McCombie

At around 2,000p, the Greggs share price looks tempting. It's below its all-time high, and the company has a track…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Down 63% in a year! Should I now buy AFC Energy shares?

| Christopher Ruane

AFC Energy shares have crashed. But the battery provider's unproven business model means our writer still has no plans to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why are these FTSE 100 shares so incredibly cheap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling 27% since their 2022 peak, these FTSE 100 shares look far too cheap to me. Also, they offer…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with stocks that are dirt-cheap for a reason. Here are two investment traps I'm steering…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett quotes for today’s stock market

| Stephen Wright

With stocks falling this year, what should I do? I’m following Warren Buffett and three of the principles that helped…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d rather buy this FTSE 100 dividend stock than a buy-to-let

| Harvey Jones

Buy-to-let looks less and less attractive as house prices fall. I reckon I could get a much better total return…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

9%+ dividend yield! A FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy this November

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 dividend stock offers yields far above the index average. Here's why I'd buy it for my Stocks…

Read more »