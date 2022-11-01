Home » Investing Articles » At a year high, can the BP share price keep rising?

At a year high, can the BP share price keep rising?

As the BP share price continues its march higher, this Fool argues its shares still offer tremendous potential in the years ahead.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

What a year it has been for the BP (LSE: BP) share price. Year-to-date, the stock is up 45%. It’s all a far cry away from a couple of years ago when the oil price turned negative and it was sitting on heavy losses. As an existing shareholder, it has been one of my best performing shares. However, as recession fears grow, is the party about to come to a spectacular end?

Surging free cash flows

When it comes to cash flows, oil stocks are in a class of their own. In their Q3 results released today, BP reported surplus cash flow of $3.5bn. For the first nine months of the year, it reached $14.2bn. This is over 300% higher than the same period last year.

Underlying profit was $8.2bn, slightly down on the record figure last quarter. This reflected lower oil prices, which averaged $101 for the quarter.

BP continues to use a significant portion of these profits to bring down its net debt. I believe this is a very prudent strategy as it reduces interest expense at a time when interest rates are rising.

Shareholder returns

One of the primary reasons why I invest in BP is for passive income. Last quarter it raised its dividend per share by 10% to 6.006 cents. Although it didn’t raise it this quarter, the dividend yield is still a respectable 4.2%.

The company remains committed to allocating 60% of free cash flow to share buybacks. Over the next three months it intends to buy back another $2.5bn of its own shares. So far this year it has announced buybacks of $8.5bn. With a smaller issued share capital, existing shareholders will end up owning a larger proportion of the company.

BP is undervalued

Despite its significant share price appreciation, I still believe that BP shares offer tremendous long-term value.

Clearly, BP does face some short-term headwinds. There is increased uncertainty about how demand for oil will hold up should the economy go into recession. Demand is also being affected by ongoing lockdowns in China.

However, what makes me extremely confident about BP over the longer term are underlying structural factors related to the supply of oil.

In the decade leading up to the global financial crisis, oil prices rose to $150. In response, more and more demand came online. Today, the macro set-up is totally different.

Since the shale boom of 2014, the oil industry has suffered from a severe lack of underinvestment. Several factors are likely to ensure that this remains the case for several years.

First, increasing calls for windfall taxes makes oil companies nervous about investing. Second, as interest rates rise in a bid to cool inflation it becomes a double-edge sword. Yes, it reduces demand; but the increase cost of capital hits exploration budgets. In response, oil companies cut back on much-needed long-term investment.

There is no magic bullet for solving the energy crisis. Until structural forces holding down supply are resolved, the medium-term outlook, in my view, remain rosy for BP. That is why I continue to add shares to my portfolio on a regular basis.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in BP. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 35%! Is this famous growth stock a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering adding this well-known growth stock into his portfolio after it shed over a third of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares in November!

| Royston Wild

It's true that the Lloyds share price looks terrifically cheap on paper. But I still consider the bank far too…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise I’m still looking at UK stocks

| James J. McCombie

I'm looking at value, consumer staples, and healthcare stocks, as well as banks and insurers, for long-term buys as interest…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Cineworld share price just jumped 200%+

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Cineworld share price just rose from around 2.4p to near 9p in the blink of an eye. Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s why I will buy this FTSE 100 stock in November

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen out of favour in recent years but I think today's low valuation and high…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Are BP shares the best buy for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

BP shares are up, but the company's dividend is still well below 2019 levels. Roland Head explains what's happening and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK dividend shares I’d buy in November!

| Royston Wild

These dividend-paying UK shares both look undervalued by the market today. Here's why I think they could be unmissable buys.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

A sustained rally for UK stocks is likely coming and here’s how I’d play it

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market looks bullish today, but there's much more to come for US and UK stocks according to a…

Read more »